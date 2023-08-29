What did Logan Paul say about Dillon Danis? Star YouTuber goes after MMA fighter, calls him 'Twitter troll'

Logan Paul, the prominent YouTuber known for his provocative stunts and videos, recently called MMA fighter Dillon Danis a "Twitter troll" during a livestream event, sparking a heated debate between the two.

The Backstory

The dispute between the two characters heated up after Danis commented on Paul's boxing skills on social media. Paul, who is known for his bold and brazen demeanor, wasted no time in responding during a live stream, seizing the opportunity to challenge Danis immediately.

Logan Paul's comments on Dillon

"Let me tell you a little something about Dillon Danis," Paul said. He added, "He's just a Twitter troll hiding behind his keyboard. He talks a big game, but he's nowhere to be found when it comes to really stepping into the ring and proving himself."

Logan Paul's venomous remarks did not stop there. He continued to bash Danis for his lack of MMA successes, claiming that his social media presence was a sham. He said, "All he does is talk trash and retweet compliments from his fans. But where are the triumphs? Where have the championships gone? Dillon, show me something. Prove to me that you're more than a keyboard warrior."

Tensions between the two people had been building for some time. Dillon Danis, who rose to prominence as Conor McGregor's training partner, has a history of engaging in internet feuds with other popular people. Logan Paul's caustic remarks, on the other hand, appeared to have hit a nerve.

Danis' response to Logan

Danis moved to Twitter in response to Paul's remarks, striking back with his own attacks. "Logan, it's cute that you're trying to make a name for yourself by attacking someone in a different sport," wrote Danis. He added, "But, let's be honest, you're just looking for attention because your 15 minutes of fame are running out."

Impact of Fan Comments

The interactions between the two have piqued the interest of their respective fan bases, intensifying the rivalry even further. Logan Paul supporters say that his boxing prowess, albeit against non-professional opponents, gives him the credibility to criticize Danis' fight career. Danis' followers, on the other side, defend his trash-talking demeanor, highlighting his contributions to the MMA world as a result of his affiliation with McGregor.

Logan Paul's attack on Dillon Danis has clearly struck a nerve as the dispute continues. The battle between these two characters has become a matter of considerable curiosity, gaining attention from both the YouTube and MMA communities, whether it results in a physical encounter or remains isolated to the online arena. Only time will tell if this verbal brawl escalates into anything more serious.

