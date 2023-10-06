What did Logan Paul say about JiDion? Influencer reveals ACTUAL reason behind latter leaving Prime

On September 15, 2023, George Janko's show featured "JiDion" Adams, a well-known YouTube streamer. JiDion spoke about the Paul brothers and their recent conflict and gave his reasons for leaving Logan Paul's hydration company, Prime, during their two-hour interview. The content creator claimed that he ended the partnership because he felt "disrespected."

Following a press conference for the impending Prime Card boxing event, the three influencers got into a fight that lasted a few months on social media and YouTube. But, according to Logan Paul, JiDion has apologized for the feud, who also revealed JiDion's reasoning for leaving Prime on Jake Paul's podcast. When Jake and Logan spoke about JiDion's departure, he admitted that JiDion's contract had expired and that he had no desire to extend it.

Logan Paul reveals why JiDion left Prime

After discussing the incident and making it clear that they believe JiDion is a "good kid," Logan said he had apologized. Many people assumed JiDion's departure from Prime was unexpected until he confessed that he departed because he didn't feel appreciated.

Paul said, “JiDion apologized to me, and shot me a text in the last week. That took courage, and I appreciated the apology because I really don’t feel like I did anything wrong.” When Logan and Jake discussed JiDion's departure, they said that JiDion's contract had expired and that he had no desire to renew it. Regardless, it appears like relations between the three may be better now than they were a few weeks ago.

About Prime

Prime Hydration, which made its debut on January 4th, 2022, quickly gained market popularity. The most recent information indicates that KSI and Logan Paul each share 20% of the company. Logan Paul and KSI each control 20% of the company, according to the latest recent data. Potentially the first billionaires on YouTube will be "KSI" and Logan Paul. Following JJ's manager Mams Taylor's suggestion that their beverage company, Prime Hydration, LLC, may be worth an astounding £8–10 billion, this has happened. For background, let's note that the pair only founded the business a short while ago, and they do not totally own Prime, it is vital to note. Congo Brands, a company controlled in part by American businessmen Max Clemons and Trey Steige, is connected to Prime Hydration, LLC.

