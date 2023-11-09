What did Ludwig say about MrBeast? YouTuber calls out journalists following criticism of '100 wells' video

With more than 200 million YouTube subscribers, Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is one of the most successful content creators. Through his original videos and good deeds, he consistently uplifts the spirits of his viewers. The content creator is most recognized for his opulent competition videos and other material in which he gives away vast sums of money to random people in public.

Though some online users have criticized MrBeast for his massive giveaways and other remarks made online, he is not without controversy. Most lately, the YouTuber became involved in controversy after receiving negative comments on a video he posted titled "I built 100 wells in Africa" online.

Ludwig calls out bad journalism in support of MrBrast

MrBeast replied to an online backlash by saying, "To be 100% clear, I don't care. I already know I'm gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people." Ludwig, another content creator, has now come out in favor of MrBeast by posting a new video titled "Why MrBeast is getting canceled."

Ludwig begins the video by outlining the reasons behind his decreased upload volume on his YouTube channel: "You may have noticed that I haven't been posting as much, but it's not for want of content. However, I want to create videos about subjects I'm knowledgeable about and care about.

Ludwig continues his discussion on the subject, criticizing individuals who are canceling MrBeast and attributing the uproar around the content producer to poor journalism.

As you may not be aware, MrBeast got himself into a lot of trouble when he dug 100 wells in Africa. However, I have a greater theory: dogsh*t journalism is the bigger issue we need to discuss today, not the fact that he's really in hot water.

Ludwig continued, stating that "perhaps MrBeast is getting canceled because he is a White man and came in and solved this issue with no access to water for half a million people." Which, I believe, we could all agree upon with a strong handshake and a "that's dope"I don't really care if he is white as long as he can use his resources and money to benefit others.

Ludwig then deconstructs the problem at hand, pointing out news reports and articles concerning MrBeast's most recent well construction in Africa and examining the manner in which activists have been cited and featured in the text.

The video then concludes with him refuting the rumor that MrBeast has actually been canceled due to his recent work in Africa. He continues by saying, "Let's do better f**king journalism next year baby," before ending.

