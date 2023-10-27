What did Michael Patzelt do? Massachusetts man faces charges for damaging 150-year-old religious sculpture

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the desecration of religious sculpture.

Michael Patzelt, a 37-year-old man with a significant criminal past, is facing various charges in connection with the destruction of a 150-year-old crucifixion sculpture in an act that has left the local community and police stunned. Patzelt was seen on film swinging from the religious sculpture outside the historic Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston's South End. The video shows the now-armless figure of Jesus Christ being swung back and forth, causing nearly $20,000 in damage as per the New York Post.

A troubling record

Patzelt, renowned for his lengthy criminal record, has been charged with a slew of felonies, including assault, malicious destruction of property, and causing $5,000 or more in damage to a church or synagogue. His criminal past includes vandalism and attacks in both Massachusetts and Florida. In this case, he not only vandalized the religious sculpture but also assaulted a woman strolling outside the Cathedral with her son and menacingly pursued another woman on the same night.

ALSO READ: What is the crime rate in Maine? Taking closer look at safety rate following mass shooting incident

A community's shock and resilience

Tashana Watson, one of Patzelt's victims, described her experience, saying, "He decided to come toward me. I pulled him away four times, and he grabbed my hair and hat and flung it. He attempted to conduct a discussion along the lines of "Just shoot me." I'm not sure if he said that to me or my child." Fortunately, Watson escaped unharmed, only learning of the mischief hours later. The tragedy has left the community in shock, with Watson voicing concern that the attack has broken their feeling of security and made them question the safety of their historic sites.

Legal proceedings and the archdiocese's response

According to the New York Post, Patzelt is being held on a $5,000 cash bail, which is 10 times the amount demanded by prosecutors. Because of the seriousness of the allegations, Judge Paul Treseler questioned if this crime was the consequence of a depraved heart or an incredibly sick mind. Joana Stathi, Patzelt's defense counsel, disclosed that he is homeless and unemployed following the death of his grandmother and expressed regret for the event.

The Archdiocese of Boston published a statement expressing its intention to collaborate with the church in assessing the harm caused by this tragedy. They claimed in their statement, "I have no information regarding why someone would take such an action." In the face of this senseless act of vandalism, the community and the church remain strong.

ALSO READ: Who was Dexter Wade? Mississippi mother learns about her son's death months after he was killed by a police officer