What did Michael Pengchung Lee do? Former 'Incel' faces charges over alleged threat to University of Arizona students

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mass homicide.

Federal charges have been brought against a former "incel" for allegedly threatening to shoot up "chads and stacies" at the University of Arizona during a "day of retribution." A federal lawsuit filed this week states that Michael Pengchung Lee, 27, made serious threats against Greek life on campus on Snapchat on Sunday, threatening in one message that there would be a "mass tragedy and atrocity" at the college.

Michael Pengchun made threats on Snapchat

Lee reportedly made reference to the approaching tenth anniversary of the May 23, 2014, mass shooter and incel (a term meaning "involuntary celibate," Elliot Rodgers' shooting and killing of six people, including members of the Greek community), outside of UC Santa Barbara's campus. Having no connection to the institution, Lee was detained on Monday during a traffic stop for speeding. Subsequently, he allegedly acknowledged making the threats, according to federal authorities.

In a Snapchat message, he stated, "The day of Retribution is upon us, I shall get revenge on all the chads and stacies!" Authorities surmise that this is a reference to members of fraternities and sororities. Additionally, the FBI thinks that Rodgers' 2014 killing spree is connected to "the Day of Retribution."

He then wrote, "F–k you stacies, I was gonna give you a warning, but now I'm not," according to the complaint, after seeing women screenshot his messages. Federal authorities claim that although he had not yet obtained a firearm, he intended to carry out the atrocity with an AR-15.

Lee also declared in his message, "There's nothing u can do or say to stop me." He was going to carry out the mass massacre. The allegation claims that after Lee was taken into custody, he vented to friends in a group chat about how unhappy he was with his family life.

Before Lee was charged federally with making internet threats, he was arrested on a state charge of making a terroristic threat. The University of Arizona said in a message to the student body that campus police were initially made aware of the threat late on Sunday. The school added that after a suspect was identified, he was observed for a whole day before being taken into custody.

