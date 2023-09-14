What did Mitt Romney, Republican presidential nominee say about 'not running' for second term? Details inside

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee who broke with his party by voting for the removal of former President Donald J. Trump from office, declared on Wednesday that he would not run for re-election in 2024, as per the reports by the New York Times. The report stated that he cited the need for a young generation of leaders.

As per the Washington Post, he strongly advised that Mr. Trump and President Biden follow his path and step down to make space for younger contenders, claiming that neither was properly leading his party to meet critical challenges that the country faces.

In some respects, the announcement marked the climax of a protracted schism between Mr. Romney, a polite and affluent former governor, and conventional conservative, and the Republican Party, which has moved beneath his feet and embraced a harsher style of partisanship in recent years.

As per reports by the Washington Post, Mr. Romney, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, has battled to find his place in a party that has shifted drastically to the right and in a Capitol where more than half of Republicans at least publicly remain loyal to Mr. Trump. His decision to resign, which he had been contemplating for months, came shortly before the publication of a biography of him, Romney: A Reckoning, in which Mr. Romney acknowledged that many of his Republican colleagues secretly mocked and despised Mr. Trump.

Romney’s dissatisfaction with the Senate

Mr. Romney also recounted a 2019 visit by Mr. Trump to the monthly Senate Republican lunch at the Capitol in the upcoming book by McKay Coppins. According to the extract, the senators were attentive and supportive during the former President's remarks about the Russia hoax and how they will soon be regarded as the party of health care but burst out laughing after Mr. Trump left the room.

Mr. Romney's discontent with the Senate is also explored in the book, which he describes as an "old men's club" filled with performative politics and people consumed with their own re-election. Mr. Romney has joined a number of bipartisan gangs in the Senate working on significant policy matters such as infrastructure, gun safety, and reforming the Electoral Count Act, but he has rarely sought to lead these initiatives.

As per the New York Times, in the video unveiling his retirement, Mr. Romney stated that neither Mr. Biden nor Mr. Trump, the present Republican front-runner, were addressing the nation's most pressing issues, such as climate change, mounting debt, and dictatorial threats from Russia and China, and stated that they were unfit to lead the country into the future.

