What did Mizkif say about xQc? Streamer gives detailed outlook on latter's 'mind-boggling' wealth

When it comes to streaming and content creation, many well-known people receive gifts of vehicles, homes, and other things. Especially individuals who engage in gambling and other forms of earning money. Famous content creator xQc, who was formerly among the most prominent individuals on Twitch, left the platform early in 2023 to sign a non-exclusive contract with the emerging Kick streaming service.

Mizkif is still a staunch supporter of Twitch at the moment. According to Mizkif, the appointment of Dan Clancy as the new CEO of Twitch is one of the best developments for the platform in recent years.

Mizkif reveals details about xQc's mind-boggling' wealth

Mizkif disclosed in a recent stream that while he and fellow content creator xQc were at the most recent TwitchCon Las Vegas event, xQc had seven rooms reserved for him. xQc may have been staying in any of them, according to Mizkif, who asserted that he was unaware of this.

Mizkif said, "xQc, I'll give you the full scoop. He owns seven hotels. We don't know whether he's at any of those hotels or where he is. He told me that the seven hotels he owned all came with butler service and everything else, even a limo ride if you wanted to get around since when you bet, you get free stuff.

About Mizkif

Matthew Rinaudo, often known as Mizkif, has become one of the most popular personalities in the streaming community throughout time. More than two million people follow him on Twitch, where he began his career in 2016. Though Matthew streams a range of content, his Just Chatting streams are his most popular feature.

He presently ranks #10 on Twitch's list of the most-watched Just Chatting channels because of the popularity of his reaction content and group gaming sessions. Minecraft, World of Warcraft, and Super Mario 64 are his top three most-watched streaming titles, according to Twitchtracker.

