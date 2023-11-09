What did Mizkif say to Elon Musk? Comments explored as Twitch streamer makes massive request

In an unexpected turn of events, prominent Twitch streamer Mizkif has boldly invited tech magnate Elon Musk to join him on his game show, Schooled. The request follows Musk's recent entry into the realm of live broadcasting on X, Twitter's debut into the streaming environment. Despite Musk's prior aversion to collaborating with other streaming personalities, Mizkif is keen to break through and provide a remarkable experience for his viewers.

Mizkif extends a tempting offer to Elon Musk

Mizkif noted for his clever banter and interesting material, made the proposition directly to Musk in a post on X on November 8th. Mizkif proposed a guest appearance on Schooled to the Tesla and Space X billionaire from the confines of an airliner. The Twitch star teased the possible viewing spike, claiming that Musk's presence would raise the show to over a million people. Mizkif sweetened the bargain by saying that Musk might utilize the platform to promote Twitter's streaming services, in addition to the appeal of a massive audience.

Fan anticipation and reaction

While Musk has yet to answer Mizkif's proposition, fans are already giddy about the thought of seeing the mysterious entrepreneur on the Twitch show. Viewers were enthusiastic, with one saying, "Would watch this," and another emphasizing the strategic possibility for Twitch streams to interact with X. The idea of streaming the show on X itself gained popularity among the crowd, with one fan calling it a "fair deal." As the expectation grows, the community anticipates Musk's reaction and the chance of a game-changing cooperation.

The unanswered question: Will Elon Musk take the Schooled challenge?

As the virtual ink on Mizkif's invitation dries, the underlying issue remains: will Elon Musk accept the challenge and appear on Schooled? The daring move by the Twitch streamer gives an exciting chance for Musk to demonstrate his expertise and possibly even school the competition with his galaxy-sized brain. It remains to be seen if Musk recognizes the potential for synergy between the tech and streaming worlds, but the emerging drama offers an intriguing chapter in the expanding interaction between influencers and tech moguls.

