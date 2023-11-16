What did MKBHD say about Nothing's iMessage experiment? Latest comments involving security concerns explored

The ongoing debate about message quality between iOS and Android users has sparked interest since the inception of the iPhone and Apple's iMessage. While Google's RCS promises enhanced messaging quality between the two platforms, Apple persists in using SMS and MMS for interactions between iPhone and Android.

However, a recent development by Nothing seeks to revolutionize this landscape with the introduction of an iMessage app on their Phone 2 device. Yet, tech influencer Marques Brownlee, commonly known as MKBHD, has expressed some reservations about this workaround.

MKBHD's take on Nothing's iMessage app

As reported by Dexerto, in an X (formerly Twitter) video, MKBHD talked about Nothing's collaboration with Sunbird, an app facilitating iMessage support on Android. He showcased the app's features and demonstrated how to link accounts. Despite the app's potential, he highlighted certain security concerns and pondered Apple's potential response.

"I cannot stress this enough, this could lead to enormous security issues. Signing in with your Apple ID onto a device that you don’t own is an enormous security issue," MKBHD emphasized. He clarified that the app links to a remote Mac Mini on a server farm, raising apprehensions about user data safety.

Regarding Apple's possible reaction, MKBHD shared insights gleaned from a conversation with Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei. "There’s a weird timeline we’re living here in 2023 where Apple can’t retaliate publicly because they’ve been up against so much anti-trust pressure," Pei opined.

Prospects and implications

The app's trajectory for improvement remains uncertain. Users await further advancements while keeping an eye on potential developments. As this innovative approach evolves, tech enthusiasts are eager to witness its progression.

ALSO READ: TikToker's dad leaves netizens divided with in-flight hack; sparks talks after genius 15-hour sleeping spot