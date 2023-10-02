What did MrBeast say about his recent Samsung partnership? YouTuber clears air after sponsorship controversy

One of the top YouTubers in the world with the most subscribers on the platform is Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson. He is known for creating some of the most fascinating and captivating videos, and he has a massive fan base across the globe.

MrBeast has collaborated with some of the largest businesses to increase his budget as many other designers have done. The YouTuber announced his partnership with Samsung in his most recent video, designating the new Galaxy S23 Ultra from that firm as the channel's official vlog camera.

MrBeast's partnership with Samsung sparks controversy

However, there is some debate over the sponsorship. Austin Evans, a tech YouTuber, pointed out that a report from The Verge labeled the partnership "a ploy" to convince the next generation to choose Samsung products. He tweeted, "The tone of this article is so condescending. There’s nothing wrong with Samsung sponsoring the most popular YouTuber in the world. I bet whatever they paid. MrBeast is a better ROI than the Samsung ads on The Verge."

Amidst this controversy, MrBeast responded as well, saying that the cost per impression that Samsung is paying is undoubtedly the best in the world and that the video would probably have hundreds of millions of views. He tweeted, "That video will probably get 400,000,000 views. The cost per impression for Samsung is arguably the best in the world lol" As he comes closer to breaking 200 million followers on YouTube, the 25-year-old YouTube sensation is starting to get closer to another important milestone.

About MrBeast's followers

Pewdiepie, a YouTuber who creates gaming and vlogging videos that had previously held the record for nine years, was surpassed by Donaldson to become the YouTuber with the most followers globally in November 2022.

According to Forbes, MrBeast's success is an example of a growing trend where producers are making a livelihood off of the content they create on the internet.

Thanks to internet distribution channels like YouTube, Twitch, and social media, creators may earn money from their work in a number of ways, such as advertising collaborations, brand sponsorships, and merchandise sales. As a result, a lot of content producers have converted their passion into successful businesses.

