What did Nate Diaz say about potential Jake Paul rematch? MMA icon gets community note on X for fake poster

The Prime Card has emerged as the newest influencer boxing event, with Logan Paul embarrassing Dillon Danis and KSI losing in a contentious decision against Tommy Fury. But it seems like the focus is now returning once more to the younger brother, Jake Paul.

Jake Paul announced his next bout date on social media just two days after his brother's fight. Paul's opponent is unknown, and their fight has been scheduled for December 15, 2023. However, is a Nate Diaz rematch possible? The former UFC champion undoubtedly hopes so.

Is the Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul rematch really happening?

On October 18, Diaz shared a poster that appeared to be a fake fight announcement flyer. In the poster, it was announced that Paul vs. Diaz 2 was the main event on December 15; both Paul's MVP brand and Diaz's Real Fight Inc. were associated with the promotion. But as of right now, Diaz is the only one who has shared this particular poster. So, is it really happening? Is Paul's upcoming bout a straight-up rematch with the opponent he recently brutally defeated?

It's unlikely to happen because Paul hasn't yet responded to Diaz's social media campaign. It's common for both parties to immediately announce major fights in order to make it official. Nobody can predict who Paul's next opponent will be, but it seems like Diaz is just trying to get Paul's attention rather than formally confirming a rematch.

Since their August fight, which Paul won by unanimous decision, both Diaz and Paul have been inactive.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul's rivalry

Nate Diaz has competed for the UFC for a very long time and has remained committed to it all of his professional life. On the other hand, Jake Paul's fractious relationship with Dana White and the UFC has resulted in difficult negotiations and public quarrels.

The combat sports community is still interested in and divided over the possibility of a rematch between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul. The fight's structure continues to be a major cause of dispute even if both fighters appear willing to square off again.

