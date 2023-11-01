What did Patrick Dai do? Cornell student arrested following anti-semitic threats

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

A disturbing incident unfolded at Cornell University, where a 21-year-old junior, Patrick Dai, faces grave legal repercussions after being accused of making heinous anti-Jewish death threats. The situation put the prestigious institution on high alert over the weekend, sparking concerns and stringent measures to ensure the safety of the campus community.

Arrest and charges

As reported by New York Post, Patrick Dai, an engineering major at Cornell University, was formally charged based on a federal complaint lodged by the attorney’s office of the Northern District of New York. The accusation revolved around his purported engagement in an online public school forum where he posted alarming messages threatening harm to individuals, specifically targeting Jewish people.

The complaint detailed Dai’s menacing posts, including a specific reference to gonna shoot up 104 west, a university dining hall known for catering to those who follow Kosher diets.

The severity of the charges against Dai cannot be understated. The accusation of posting threats to kill or injure another carries with it a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a substantial fine amounting to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. These repercussions underscore the gravity of the situation and the legal ramifications Dai may face if found guilty.

Campus response and condemnation

Joel Malina, Cornell’s vice president for university relations, affirmed the arrest of a Cornell student in a statement, expressing shock and condemning the antisemitic threats.

Malina emphasized the need for the full force of the law to prosecute these egregious acts. He assured continued support within the campus community and confirmed the maintenance of heightened security measures to ensure safety on campus.

Governor Kathy Hochul revealed that Dai was interrogated prior to his arrest, following the identification of a person of interest by state police in this distressing case. This swift action indicates the commitment of law enforcement and the authorities to address and resolve the situation promptly.

The incident highlights the distressing reality of hate speech and the critical need to combat such divisive and dangerous rhetoric, not only within the academic sphere but also in society at large.

As the legal process unfolds, the case at Cornell University serves as a stark reminder of the imperative to address and condemn all forms of discrimination and hate-based threats in our communities.

