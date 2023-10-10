What did Pokimane say about Trainwreck? Twitch's leading female streamer confronts Kick co-founder

Twitch, the world's top streaming network, was shaken in 2022 by a surge of turmoil centered on the ethics of broadcasting gambling as per Dexerto. Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Twitch's most-followed female streamer, and notable broadcaster Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam were among the important personalities entangled in this controversy. Their conflict began with allegations and grew to the point that Trainwreck referred to Pokimane as "one of the most corrupt figures on Twitch." A year later, an accidental encounter between the two streaming stars resulted in an unusual chat that allowed them to settle their previous concerns.

The drama unfolds

According to Dexerto, the dispute began when the Twitch community got into an argument regarding the morality of gambling on the site. Trainwreck, known for his gambling material, was at the center of this debate. During a live stream, he accused fellow streamers, notably Pokimane and Mizkif, of harming his image as concerns about gambling on Twitch grew.

Pokimane was particularly vociferous in her opposition to Twitch gambling, claiming that it exploited vulnerable viewers and violated the platform's principles. Mizkif said that Pokimane forcefully approached Trainwreck during this time, prompting Trainwreck to label her "one of the most corrupt figures on Twitch."

The unexpected confrontation

A year later, on October 8, during one of her Twitch sessions, Pokimane was surprised by Trainwreck as per Dexerto. He gave her 100 memberships, which piqued the interest of viewers. Pokimane, known for her forthright and frank demeanor, used this occasion to confront Trainwreck about his previous claim.

Trainwreck answered with an enthusiastic note in another contribution when she asked him why he had given her the subscriptions. This was the start of a surprising dialogue between two of Twitch's most renowned characters.

Pokimane's stance

Throughout the confrontation, Pokimane stayed calm and focused on the matter at hand. She recognized Trainwreck's previous claim, underlining how it had emotionally and professionally impacted her. Pokimane explained that her resistance to gambling on Twitch was motivated by ethical reasons as well as a desire to safeguard her viewers.

According to Dexerto, she insisted that her objective was never to demolish Trainwreck's reputation, but rather to participate in a constructive conversation about the possible consequences of gambling material on the site. Pokimane stated her desire for future conversations regarding such hard subjects to be more courteous and transparent.

Trainwreck's perspective

Trainwreck, who is known for his frank and frequently controversial opinions, took advantage of the occasion to explain previous remarks. He admits to using harsh words throughout the fight but insists that he never intended to personally target Pokimane.

Trainwreck felt that the issue had eclipsed the crucial debate regarding the impact of gambling material on Twitch and its viewers. He stated his openness to participate in more productive dialogues in the future.

