What did Queen Rania of Jordan say about Biden? Queen consort slams the West for 'double standards'

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Queen Rania of Jordan expressed her deep concern over the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the perceived double standard in the international community's response to the conflict. She criticized Western leaders for failing to condemn the civilian casualties resulting from Israeli bombardment in Gaza, highlighting the stark contrast in the world's reactions to different events in the region.

A glaring double standard

Queen Rania pointed out a significant discrepancy in how the world responded to the conflict that unfolded after October 7, as reported by CNN . When that date marked an attack and tensions flared, there was an immediate and unequivocal show of support for Israel's right to self-defense. However, in the past few weeks, the world has largely remained silent in the face of the escalating violence in Gaza.

Israel had declared a complete siege on Gaza in response to the October 7th attacks attributed to Hamas, leading to relentless airstrikes and a blockade that affected the delivery of essential supplies, including food and water. Queen Rania emphasized that the lack of calls for a ceasefire during this time was unprecedented in modern history.

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The humanitarian toll of the conflict in Gaza has been devastating, with more than 5,000 casualties, including over 2,000 children, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Even United Nations workers have not been spared. Israel has maintained that its operations primarily target Hamas terrorists, accusing the group of using civilian infrastructure as cover.

International organizations, including the United Nations, and aid agencies have been urgently calling for a ceasefire and the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid to the desperate population in Gaza. Doctors on the ground have raised concerns about power shortages endangering the lives of critically injured individuals and premature infants.

Growing frustration with Western support

Arab leaders, including those in Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority, have expressed frustration with what they perceive as a lack of willingness from the United States to intervene and halt Israel's actions in Gaza. This discontent led to the withdrawal of these leaders from a planned summit with US President Joe Biden .

"We are not currently discussing a ceasefire," stated John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications. He further emphasized, "In fact, we believe this is not the appropriate moment for a ceasefire. Israel retains the right to defend itself. They are still pursuing Hamas leadership, and we will continue to offer them security assistance."

The United States, a staunch ally of Israel, has remained steadfast in its support for Israel's retaliation in Gaza and has rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire. While acknowledging the humanitarian crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stopped short of using the term ceasefire.

The US vetoed a Security Council proposal for a humanitarian pause, citing the absence of acknowledgment of Israel's right to self-defense in the resolution. The United Kingdom also refused to endorse the resolution, highlighting the diplomatic complexities surrounding the issue.

Israel's actions criticized

The conflict has not only raised questions about the international response but also drawn criticism from independent experts working with the United Nations. They have accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity and described the blockade on Gaza as unspeakably cruel and in violation of international and criminal law.

Gershon Baskin, a former Israeli hostage negotiator, has stressed that the situation should serve as a wake-up call for both Israelis and Palestinians. He emphasized that prolonged occupation and tensions are not a sustainable path to peace in the region.

Fears of displacement and regional instability

Fears are growing that the ongoing conflict in Gaza could spill over into neighboring countries in the Middle East. Israel's call for civilians in the northern part of Gaza to relocate south has been criticized as a war crime. Jordanian and Egyptian leaders have expressed concerns that millions of Palestinians could be pushed out of Gaza and the West Bank into their territories, potentially leading to regional instability.

King Abdullah of Jordan has firmly stated that the displacement of Palestinians to Jordan is a red line that his country will not accept. The ongoing crisis has highlighted the historical issue of Palestinian refugees and the challenges they have faced since the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

The Queen's call for a two-state solution

Queen Rania emphasized that the only path to lasting peace in the region is a two-state solution, where a free, sovereign, and independent Palestinian state exists alongside Israel in peace and security. She pointed out that the conflict in the Middle East is a longstanding one, rooted in complex historical and political dynamics.

As the Gaza crisis continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond and whether a resolution can be reached that addresses the concerns and suffering of all parties involved.

