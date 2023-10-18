What did Rachel Powell do? 'Bullhorn lady' gets sentenced to nearly 5 years

In a significant legal development, Rachel Powell, a mother of eight from Mercer County, has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for her involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack. Her case sheds light on the consequences of participating in the violent events that unfolded that day and the broader implications for those who took part.

The sentencing decision of Rachel Powell

Powell received a 57-month prison sentence, on Tuesday, followed by 36 months of supervised release, as reported by CBS News . This decision comes after her conviction on all nine counts in her indictment. Powell had asked for three years of probation, while the government sought an eight-year prison term, illustrating the stark divide in views on how to address her actions.

Rachel Powell's actions on January 6, as described in the indictment, were significant. She entered a restricted section of the U.S. Capitol, wielding an ax and a large wooden pole, and allegedly caused more than $1,000 in damage by destroying a window. Moreover, she actively guided fellow rioters through the building, providing detailed instructions on the layout and urging coordination in taking control of the Capitol.

The gravity of Powell's actions

Federal prosecutors have characterized Rachel Powell as a leading participant in the most violent insurrection to occur at the U.S. Capitol in over 200 years. They argue that her actions directly contributed to a situation that posed a threat to the peaceful transfer of power in the United States.

When federal authorities raided Powell's residence in Sandy Lake, they discovered a cache of items that raised further concerns. These included bags filled with duct tape, rope, cell phones, and weapons like throwing stars. This discovery adds to the complexities surrounding her case.

Powell's plea for mercy

During the sentencing proceedings, Rachel Powell expressed that she had fallen victim to the toxic partisan divide in the country. She requested leniency from U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth, emphasizing that she had done everything right that day. However, Judge Lamberth maintained that her actions on January 6 and her subsequent lack of remorse remained significant factors in the sentencing decision.

Rachel Powell's sentencing highlights the legal consequences faced by those who played a role in the January 6 Capitol attack. It underscores the division in society regarding the appropriate response to such actions and serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of that fateful day on the nation's judicial landscape.

