What did Richard Sigman do? Former University of West Georgia professor gets life sentence

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

According to authorities, a former Georgia professor who was accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old female college student for unknown reasons last year received a life sentence.

Richard Sigman, 49, entered a guilty plea on Monday to three charges of aggravated assault, three counts of possession, and one count of malice murder in connection with the shooting death of Anna Jones, a student at the University of West Georgia, where Sigman was a professor at the time of the incident.

Why did Richard Sigman shoot Anna Jones?

In July 2022, Richard Sigman killed Anna Jones, a freshman from West Georgia. According to the police, Sigman got into a fight with a man at a restaurant and then followed him to a parking deck. According to the district attorney, Sigman got out of the car that Jones and two other women were riding in, hit the window with a revolver, and left. He fired three rounds, striking Jones in the head as the vehicle left its parking space. After being brought to the hospital, Jones passed away.

Sigman said that he was fired at by someone and that he retaliated in self-defense. These incidents were captured on parking deck surveillance film, which unequivocally demonstrates that Sigman was never in danger. His acts were illogical, unintelligible, and legally unjustified.

Possibility of parole?

Judge Dustin Hightower of the Coweta County Judicial Circuit Superior Court sentenced Sigman to life in prison with the chance of parole after a negotiated plea, as confirmed by the counsel involved in the case. Sigman is not eligible for parole until he has served at least thirty years in prison, as required by Georgia law.

Who was Anna Jones?

According to her obituary, Carl Jefferson Jones and Jessica Renee Waddell welcomed their daughter Anna into the world on November 30, 2003, in Carrollton, Georgia. She had lived in Mount Zion her entire life and had graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 2022.

Anna excelled at running, soccer, and cheerleading. She was a homecoming court member every year, an honors student, and a devoted student of her school. Before departing for heaven, Anna was eager to continue her studies at the University of West Georgia.

