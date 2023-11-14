What did Samuel Haskell do? Gory details emerge as son of Hollywood executive charged with multiple murders

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

The shocking case involving Samuel Haskell IV, accused of discarding a dismembered torso believed to be his wife’s in a dumpster, has taken a grim turn as he faces murder charges tied to the deaths of his wife and her parents.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Haskell with three counts of murder, leading to a potential life sentence upon conviction.

Gruesome discovery and alleged actions

Authorities arrested the 35-year-old low-budget film director, linking him to the discovery of a human torso in a shopping mall dumpster. Samuel Haskell IV, son of a prominent Hollywood executive, resided in Tarzana with his wife Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents Gaoshan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64.

The New York Post reported that the trio was last seen around November 6, prompting concerns over their sudden disappearance. Prosecutors revealed chilling details suggesting Haskell hired laborers to remove heavy trash bags from his residence, allegedly containing the victims’ dismembered remains.

When one worker reportedly uncovered human body parts in a bag, they immediately alerted authorities. Although Haskell reclaimed the bags and offered cash to the laborers, the evidence was missing by the time law enforcement arrived.

Unfolding evidence and arrest

Surveillance footage captured Haskell disposing of items in a dumpster approximately five miles from his upscale Tarzana residence. Subsequently, the discovery of a woman’s torso in the trash, suspected to belong to Mei Li, spurred his arrest despite pending identification of the remains.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman highlighted compelling evidence from Haskell’s house indicating the gruesome dismemberment of the victims, enabling murder charges despite the absence of complete bodies.

Haskell's family background and legal proceedings

Samuel Haskell IV, son of former William Morris Agency executive Sam Haskell III, had a background marked by the production of low-budget slasher films. Neighbors revealed Haskell’s apparent fascination with weapons and martial arts.

Appearing in court, Haskell’s arraignment was postponed to the following month, with his incarceration without bail highlighting the severity of the charges.

ALSO READ: How did Lauren Sanchez react to Jeff Bezos' proposal? Former TV anchor details Amazon founder's grand plan