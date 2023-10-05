What did Sexyy Red say about Donald Trump? Rapper comes under spotlight for 'hood' remarks

Sexyy Red, the rising star from St. Louis has made headlines after openly declaring her support for former President Donald Trump. Her unexpected endorsement of the polarizing political figure took place during an appearance on comedian Theo Von's podcast on October 3.

In an engaging conversation with Theo Von, the topic of "sexy red" figures came up, including Clifford The Big Red Dog and the former President, Donald Trump. When asked if people in her community would support Trump, Sexyy Red didn't hesitate to express her opinion.

Sexyy Red's surprising Trump endorsement

"I like Trump," the rapper known for tracks like Pound Town confidently replied. "Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people were f***king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women."

She continued, shedding light on her perspective, "But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money... Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office."

Sexyy Red's endorsement of Donald Trump isn't an isolated incident in the world of hip-hop. Several prominent rappers have publicly expressed their support for the former President. Kodak Black, who received a pardon from Trump before he left office in 2020, has been a vocal supporter. Lil Pump also endorsed Trump during the 2020 election.

One of the most notable figures in hip-hop with ties to Trump is Kanye West. In 2018, West made headlines when he visited Trump at the White House, donning a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat. His visit, accompanied by his then-wife Kim Kardashian, was intended to advocate for clemency on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson.

Hip-Hop's Summer star: Sexyy Red's recent success

Sexyy Red's recent endorsement of Trump comes on the heels of a highly successful summer for the rapper. She released her project, Hood Hottest Princess, and collaborated with big names in the hip-hop industry, including Moneybagg Yo, Latto, and more.

Sexyy Red's bold declaration of support for former President Donald Trump has stirred conversations within the hip-hop community, as reported by XXLMAG. Her comments reflect a perspective that goes beyond party lines, emphasizing the impact of policies on the lives of individuals, particularly within marginalized communities.

