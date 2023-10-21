What did SSSniperwolf say about Jacksfilms doxxing fiasco? Latest update as YouTube takes action

Alia Shelesh, also known as SSSniperWolf, is a creator of gaming and reaction content on YouTube. She had her YouTube channel temporarily demonetized on Friday as a result of a dispute with fellow YouTuber Jack Douglass, who had demanded Shelesh be taken down from the platform this week. Recently, YouTuber Jacksfilms criticized the platform for failing to take action against SSSniperwolf after the latter reportedly doxxed Jacksfilms on her Instagram Story.

Asmongold, Pokimane, and MoistCr1TiKal, and other creators spoke out against the doxxing issue. Later, YouTube confirmed on Twitter that her ability to monetize on the platform had been hampered, but the outcome hasn't been well received.

ALSO READ: Why is YouTube getting heavily criticized? All you need to know about SSSniperwolf doxxing controversy

YouTube demonetizes SSSniperWolf's account temporarily

Finally responding to the issue, Team YouTube's official Twitter account stated on October 20 that SSSniperWolf had been "temporarily" demonetized as a result of her behavior off the platform. YouTube wrote on Twitter, “Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies. Off-platform actions that put others’ personal safety at risk harm our community & the behavior on both sides isn’t what we want on YT. Hoping everyone helps move this convo to a better place.”

Alia Shelesh apologizes for her behavior

SSSniperWolf issued a formal apology for her acts after being temporarily demonetized. She called her behavior "inexcusable" and expressed regret to her supporters for "not setting a better example for appropriate conflict resolution." Given that she issued her apologies on the same day that YouTube issued its own, critics have questioned the sincerity of her apology.

In 2022, JacksFilms started a second channel where he posted films exclusively making fun of SSSniperWolf. JacksFilms posted 40 videos responding to and commenting on SSSniperWolf's videos during the past two months.

A furious exchange of tweets between SSSniperWolf and JacksFilms during the summer of 2023 caused their dispute to worsen, with SSSniperWolf claiming that Jack "can't stand that a female YouTuber is getting more views" than her.

Things changed drastically, though, when she apparently doxxed JacksFilms' home in an Instagram story in response to his frequent videos about her. As of now, JacksFilm has not responded to her apology, but fans of both the YpuTube stars are waiting to know what happens next.

ALSO READ: Fans lose it as Kai Cenat brings Zendaya lookalike on his stream; one user quips ‘Zendaya from ‘eBay’