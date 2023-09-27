What did Taylor Schabusiness do? 25-year old to serve life imprisonment for dismembering ex-boyfriend

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide

A court in Wisconsin sentenced a woman to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing her partner, sexually assaulting him thereafter, and dismembering his body.

In the basement of Shad Thyrion's mother's Green Bay house in February 2022, Taylor Schabusiness, 25, strangled Thyrion to death during a meth-fueled tryst. She afterward used kitchen knives to cut off his skull and genitalia, she said to detectives.

How did Taylor kill her boyfriend Thyrion?

Before Schabusiness strangled, beheaded, and dismembered Thyrion, the prosecution said that the two had shared a methamphetamine smoking session in the basement of Thyrion's mother's Green Bay house. According to the investigators, she then scattered pieces of his corpse throughout the house and in a car.

Police were informed by Schabusiness that after she had sexually assaulted and dismembered Thyrion, she became "lazy" and placed his severed skull and male genitalia in a five-gallon bucket before leaving the premises. Thyrion's mother contacted the police at her home on February 23, 2022, when she found her son's skull in a bucket in the basement and discovered Schabusiness there.

Taylor Schabusiness was found guilty in July of killing Shad Thyrion in February 2022 after less than an hour of deliberation by the jury. late July. The jury also determined that Schabusiness did not have a mental illness at the time of the murder, therefore she will serve her time behind bars rather than in a mental health facility.

Because the crime was "egregious," the prosecution urged the judge to sentence the defendant to life in prison without the chance of release. Since Schabusiness was allegedly insane at the time of the murder, defense lawyers argued that she should be eligible for parole.

Taylor arrives at the court in a spit hood mask

Taylor Schabusiness surprised everyone when she showed up in court on Tuesday, September 26 for a sentencing hearing while wearing a spit hood. Correctional and law enforcement personnel use spit hoods or spit masks to stop hostile detainees from spitting on them and biting them, preventing the spread of any contagious diseases. Even while the hood is not always applied to detainees, it is when a person has a history of spitting or biting or when they vocally threaten to do so.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or you know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available to help you in such situations.

