What did Tesla's safety analysis reveal? Key questions emerge in fatal crash lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a fatal accident.

An attorney has revealed a concealed internal safety analysis undertaken by the electric vehicle manufacturer in a breakthrough case against Tesla. This investigation found that Tesla was aware of a probable steering issue in its Autopilot driver assistance system two years before a deadly accident happened as per Reuters.

The disclosure came during closing arguments in a California state court, marking the first trial in the United States over charges that Tesla's Autopilot technology contributed to a terrible accident.

The tragic incident and lawsuit

The complaint is based on a horrible occurrence involving Micah Lee's Tesla Model 3. In 2019, the automobile abruptly exited a highway east of Los Angeles at 65 miles per hour, hitting a palm tree and erupting into flames within seconds. Micah Lee was killed in the collision, and his two passengers, one of whom was an eight-year-old kid, were severely injured. The passengers' complaint against Tesla claims that the Autopilot technology was malfunctioning.

Tesla's defense and controversial findings

According to Reuters, Tesla has strenuously rejected culpability, claiming that Micah Lee had drunk alcohol before driving. Furthermore, the electric car maker claims that it is unknown if Autopilot was used at the time of the collision. The 2017 internal safety review that identified an incorrect steering instruction as a flaw, notably connected to an excessive steering wheel tilt, is at the heart of the attorney's claim. This finding calls into question Tesla's prior knowledge and whether they addressed the matter effectively.

Autopilot's role in Tesla's future

The ongoing trial is critical because the verdict might have ramifications for similar cases across the country. Tesla has been testing and deploying Autopilot as well as its more sophisticated Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has repeatedly underlined their significance to the company's future. These technologies, however, have not been without controversy, attracting regulatory and judicial attention.

As the trial progresses, the counsel for the passengers claims that Tesla intentionally introduced Autopilot in an experimental stage to increase its market share, ignoring any safety risks. Tesla's defense, on the other hand, believes that the most likely cause of the accident was human error and advises against awarding damages purely based on the severity of the injuries incurred. They contend that, while empathy is essential, it does not imply that the automobiles are flawed.

