What did Tommy Fury say about the KSI fight? Love Island runner-up opens up on 'horrible' match

The highly anticipated showdown between YouTubers Logan Paul, KSI, and their respective opponents, Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis, took place on October 14. The event was marked by a mix of surprising results and lingering questions about potential rematches, adding another layer of intrigue to the world of influencer boxing.

Logan Paul's Victory and KSI's Controversial Loss

In the first matchup, Logan Paul emerged victorious against Dillon Danis, as reported by Dexerto . This win marked a triumphant moment for the co-founder of Prime Hydration, whose trash talk and bravado were finally backed by a win in the ring. However, the night took an unexpected turn when KSI lost in a unanimous decision to Tommy Fury.

Many spectators and fans, including DAZN CEO Joe Markowski, voiced their disagreement with the judge's decision in KSI's fight against Tommy Fury. They argued that KSI was "robbed" and believed that a rematch was warranted to settle the score once and for all.

Tommy Fury's reluctance and potential rematch

Tommy Fury had initially suggested that he was done with influencer boxing, having secured victories against both KSI and Jake Paul. However, in a recent turn of events, he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of a rematch with KSI. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding a rematch, stating, "I don't know, we're gonna see. But that was a horrible fight to be a part of."

KSI, on the other hand, hasn't made any definitive statements about seeking a rematch. He did express his belief that he had won the fight upon reviewing the footage and shared his feelings of being "robbed." He had also previously hinted at retiring from boxing unless Jake Paul was willing to engage in a genuine fight.

The unpredictable nature of the fight game

In the world of boxing, nothing is set in stone. The potential for rematches and new rivalries remains a possibility, especially considering the tremendous success of the recent event, with over 1 million pay-per-view purchases. The allure of big paydays and unresolved conflicts may bring these YouTubers and reality TV stars back into the ring.

The aftermath of the Logan Paul , KSI , Tommy Fury , and Dillon Danis fights has left fans eagerly awaiting news of potential rematches and further developments in the world of influencer boxing. The future of these matchups remains uncertain, but one thing is clear – the allure of these high-profile showdowns continues to captivate audiences and push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of professional sports.

