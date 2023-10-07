What did xQc say about gambling? Streamer gives major update after USD 5 million win

In the streaming community, gambling while streaming has long been a contentious issue, particularly in light of the numerous prominent streamers who have done it in the past while also receiving sponsorship.

Several streamers have turned to Kick due to Twitch's tightening restrictions on gambling content, including casino slots and CSGO skin betting. The Stake-backed platform was developed after Twitch's initial crackdown on gambling streaming and enables broadcasters to broadcast just about anything. However, Felix 'xQc' Lengyel, one of the top streamers to transition to Kick, has come under fire for his gambling-related streams.

ALSO READ: Adept faces Twitch Ban amid controversy surrounding Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel

xQc says he has quit gambling after winning 5 million dollars

But this seems to have ended once xQc announced on his Kick chat that he had given up gambling. In his discussion, xQc shared an image of a gambling game where he appeared to have won USD 5,000,000. But shortly after, he declared that he had given up gaming. "Nah, I already withdrew my shit, I ain't gambling anymore," he said in his chat. Despite the fact that xQc is honest about his gambling habits and shares both his wins and losses, it is still a contentious subject in the gaming industry.

Both streaming companies and individual streamers have faced backlash over their use of gambling streams. Popular streamer DNP3 recently said that gambling streaming left him "completely broke" and with a "severe gambling addiction." A Danish Twitch streamer was fined over USD 1,500 in September 2023 after the Danish gaming regulator claimed that the streamer had illegally advertised gambling sites without a Danish gambling license.

Who is xQc?

A Twitch streamer and internet celebrity named Felix Lengyel started playing esports professionally in 2016. Felix, also known as xQc, previously competed in the Overwatch League and Overwatch Cup with the Dallas Fuel and Team Canada, respectively.

After leaving professional Overwatch, he went on to work as a full-time Twitch streamer and content creator for several businesses. He received the honor of being the Twitch streamer with the highest number of viewers in 2020 and 2021. According to reports, his primary source of wealth is the money he makes from his work as a professional gamer and content creator on YouTube and Twitch. Additionally, he makes money through sponsorships and brand endorsements.

ALSO READ: Felix xQc Lengyel opens up about legal saga: Allegations, investigations, and a shocking million dollars offer