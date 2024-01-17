What did YouTuber Chuggaaconroy do? Fellow content creator accuses him of harassment

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

After facing allegations of sexual assault, it seems like YouTuber Chuggaaconroy is being called out on social media. Emile Rosales, popularly known as Chuggaaconroy on YouTube, has been accused of sexual harassment by Lady Emily, another video creator. She shared some supposedly sexually suggestive texts exchanged between them on her X account.

YouTuber Chuggaaconroy accused of sexual harassment

Lady Emily clarified her remarks, claiming that the YouTuber had harassed her by sending her shoes to start "foot fetish roleplay" and persistently requesting photos of her feet.

With Lady Emily's X post presently at over four million views, the allegations gained traction on social media very rapidly. She provided other screenshots of purported Discord conversations with Chuggaaconroy, as previously indicated, to support her claim that he had requested that she please him with images of her feet.

Based on a photo that Lady Emily had uploaded back in June, Chuggaaconroy started a discussion on her footwear, according to the thread. Looks like the popular Nintendo YouTuber questioned the video creator about her shoes multiple times in the alleged screenshots.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Chuggaaconroy apologizes to Lady Emily on social media

Chuggaaconroy took to X to apologize to Lady Emily for crossing boundaries and to promise that such instances would not happen again after the claims became widespread on social media.

About Chuggaaconroy

Emiliano Rodolfo Rosales-Birou, better known on YouTube as Chuggaaconroy, is a gamer who primarily posts videos and has a massive fan following. He has over 1.28 million subscribers. He has posted numerous videos of himself playing games, such as Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Paper Mario, Splatoon, and Pokémon Black 2 & White 2 Finale, on the video-sharing website.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Why is Google Scaling Back? Global Advertising Team Faces 'Few Hundred' Layoffs Amid Industry Shifts