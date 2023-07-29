What do TikTok slang words FYP, POV, PFP mean? Here's a deep dive into the terminology

TikTok is one of the biggest entertainment platforms of the current times. With its emergence in 2016, it has had massive downloads and users on its app. Many influencers and stars have gained popularity because of the platform. The app allows users to share dance videos, memes, and tips and hop onto the latest trends. You might have probably noticed a few phrases, or acronyms that you don't know the meaning of while scrolling through the app.

The daily vocabulary that we use is influenced by TikTok's terminology because of how integrated it has grown into our lives. The platform offered a brand-new language that has taken over the world, including catchy phrases and hilarious acronyms that one never thought about.

What do all of these TikTok terminologies stand for?

While some of these expressions are self-explanatory and simple to comprehend, it might be a bit difficult to grasp what is being said while using others since they are so weird. Many users often google what these terminologies stand for. Let’s take you through a few popular acronyms on TikTok and what they mean:

POV

POV stands for Point of View in which the users show the perspective or the angle of a video in a certain situation. While this trend is most popular, it frequently draws inspiration from something related to everyday life, some people decide to make their POV TikTok version weirdly relatable or funny.

PFP

PFP basically means Profile Picture. PFP is not commonly used on TikTok but you will also find it on Twitter. Many people will use it to refer to whatever one has chosen their app icon as their Profile Picture. The PFP slang was popularized by trends like Hamster Cult and Lana Cult so that they interact with others on the platform.

FYP

It's a typical technique to get in. If you submit a video to TikTok and someone comments FYP, meaning you made it to their stream. The tab you see right away after opening the app is known as the For You Page or FYP. As the name implies, your FYP is personalized for you, and the app's sophisticated algorithm detects your interests in order to propose more pertinent material.

