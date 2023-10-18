What does Fanum Tax mean? Explaining Kai Cenat's involvement in popularising viral meme

Slang phrases frequently develop and fascinate the online community in the ever-changing world of the internet. Many of these expressions are famous because of powerful people, and Twitch star Kai Cenat is no stranger to igniting viral lingo. Kai has made his imprint on the internet vernacular, from "rizz" to "Fanum Tax," just how artists impact the current catchphrases as per Dexerto.

Unpacking ‘Rizz’ and its evolution

Kai Cenat's addition to online slang is the word "rizz," which means "romantic appeal or charm." Its popularity has increased to the point where it has been formally admitted to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, along with 690 other slang terms. As the term "rizz" gained popularity, it generated a sub-phrase known as "unspoken rizz." The language was also used in a viral meme starring Baby Gronk and Livvy Dunne. The internet was quick to adopt "rizz," displaying its ability to modify and affect current language.

The origin of ‘Fanum Tax’

While "rizz" was sweeping the internet, another word, "Fanum Tax," appeared credited to Kai Cenat. This phrase comes from an event that occurred during one of Kai's Twitch streams in December 2022. Fanum, another Twitch broadcaster, barged into Kai's room while he was broadcasting. Fanum quickly snatched Kai's platter of cookies before he made his fast leave. According to Dexerto, the "Fanum Tax" refers to the act of removing someone's food, which has become a common occurrence during Kai's broadcasts, especially when a tasty delicacy is involved. This incident paved the way for the "Fanum Tax" to grow viral, with 321 million views on TikTok by 2023.

The dual nature of ‘Fanum Tax’

The appeal of "Fanum Tax" is its adaptability. On the one hand, it's a catchy and well-known word for when someone wants to 'yoink' your meal. However, it is also used humorously by elder content makers to mock the younger generation's proclivity for overusing online terminology. "You're so fanum tax" has become a popular satirical variation, elevating the phrase's use to a new level.

In conclusion, online lingo can transcend screens and influence our everyday discussions. The digital scene is continuously expanding, thanks to influencers like Kai Cenat, and new terms like "Fanum Tax" make their way into the language. "Fanum Tax" exemplifies the dynamic and ever-changing character of online culture, whether it's the true act of food confiscation or the satirical usage of the word to mock the younger generation. So, the next time you're out with friends for a snack, be prepared to defend your plate, or, if you dare, embrace the "Fanum Tax" and join in on the fun!

