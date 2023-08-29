What happened at AEW All In 2023 event? Results and other details explored

The biggest pay-per-view in All Elite Wrestling history, All In, featured Adam Cole vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship. The event was broadcasted live from Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

The last match on that card had immense talents in the promotion of wrestling in front of 80,000 or more spectators. Personal grudges were resolved and titles were on the line. This year they exceeded expectations with outstanding matches and unforgettable experiences, much like the inaugural game-changing event of the same name in 2018.

ALSO READ: What happened to Alexandra Paul? Former Canadian figure skater and infant son pass away in tragic accident

AEW All-In Match results

All In kept up their momentum the whole game, with AEW World Champion MJF in charge of the attack. The 27-year-old opened the show similarly to the first All-In, but this time he also took part in the main event, defending the AEW World Title against tag-team partner Adam Cole. Fans were on the edge of their seats inside and at home for the next game as they went through an emotional roller coaster. In the end, friendship prevailed over.

On the pre-show, Aussie Open was challenged by MJF and Cole for the ROH World Tag Team Titles as they opened Wembley. Wearing identical clothing, the two defeated the champions to win the ROH gold. It was MJF's first experience with anything Ring of Honour, but Cole was already accustomed to the vibe. When they would fight a little over four hours later, it added to their tale.

Advertisement

In the main event, despite their bloodlust for riches, they still had feelings for one another. Even though MJF continued to adopt heel techniques, he was hesitant to damage his one and only wrestling friend. But Cole wasn't scared to use a buddy against them for his own gain; he's been doing it for years. He harmed MJF out of his rage by using the announce table and steel. In a surprising move, MJF brought a schoolboy onto Cole to keep him. When MJF put their relationship to the test, Cole embraced him instead of backing away.

Results

Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) defeated the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King) (c) to win the AEW World Trios Titles.

MJF defeated Adam Cole to keep the AEW World Title.

To win the AEW Women's World Title, Saraya defeated Hikaru Shida (c), Toni Storm, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Darby Allin and Sting defeated Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a coffin match

Pre Show results

Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher of the Aussie Open were defeated by MJF and Adam Cole to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

Jack Perry was defeated by Hook to win the FTW Title.

ALSO READ: What is Neeraj Chopra's best throw? Looking at javelin thrower's 5 best performances following World Athletics Championships win