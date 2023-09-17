What happened at Robert F Kennedy Jr's event? Armed man impersonating US marshal arrested

An armed man accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal was apprehended at a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man armed and disguised as a marshal

According to a Los Angeles Police Department official reporting to ABC News, a radio call was produced at about 4:30 p.m. local time reporting a guy with "a loaded gun in a shoulder holster and a badge stating he was a U.S. Marshal." Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived shortly after and apprehended the man. The FBI also arrived on the site. According to the LAPD, the man never flashed the gun or harmed anyone.

According to booking information acquired by ABC News, the suspect is Adrian Paul Aispuro, 44 years old. Aispuro is at the moment jailed on a $35,000 bond in Los Angeles on a felony charge that he was carrying a loaded handgun.

ALSO READ: Who was Lauren Boebert's date at Beetlejuice? Everything we know so far about Quinn Gallagher

Statements by Kennedy’s campaign

According to ABC News, a statement made Saturday afternoon by Kennedy's campaign, a private security unit interacted with Aispuro prior to Friday evening's address after Aispuro demanded to be escorted to Kennedy as soon as possible.

As per the campaign, the security impersonator, who was wearing sunglasses, looked to have planned ahead of time because he was carrying what seemed to be a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. The Kennedy campaign is requesting further information from law police.

The campaign additionally stated that the Los Angeles Police Department arrested another man who they believe attended the event with Aispuro, however, the Los Angeles Police Department indicated on Saturday that they had no details on a second armed suspect reported by ABC News. The police department is still the lead agency on the issue, according to the station's Watch Commander.

Secret Service security rejected by DHS Secretary

Following an unusually early request from Kennedy's campaign, as per ABC News, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and a bipartisan committee denied a request for Secret Service security from Kennedy in July. At the time, Kennedy stated that his proposal presented a 67-page report including particular and well-established safety and security hazards aside from conventional death threats.

In his remarks on Friday night, Kennedy, whose father and uncle had been assassinated highlighted the topic of a Secret Service detail once more, alleging he was the only presidential candidate ever to be denied security upon request.

ALSO READ: What is Yashobhoomi? 5 must-know facts as PM Narendra Modi gears up for launch on September 17