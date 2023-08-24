What happened at the California Biker Bar Gunfire that caused 3 deaths and left 5 wounded?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide

Three people were killed, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Southern California bike bar on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Deputies also killed the gunman.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at Cook's Corner in Orange County's remote Trabuco Canyon, a popular long-time watering establishment for motorcycle riders and fans who assemble for live music, open-mic nights, or just a cold drink after a long ride.

Who was the Gunman?

According to Orange County Sheriff's Sergeant Frank Gonzalez, the gunman was killed four minutes after the first report of the shooting was received by officials, who arrived on the site within two minutes and got into gunfire with the shooter.

Orange County officials alerted Ventura Police agency Commander Mike Brown that the gunman was a retired officer from the agency, according to the Ventura County Star. Brown stated that he worked for the department from 1986 to 2014.

ALSO READ: What happened to Yevgeny Prigozhin? 5 facts to know about Wagner group boss including his professional life

Damage done by the gunfire

In a news conference hours after the shooting, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock did not disclose specifics about the gunman or how the incident occurred, saying officials were still gathering information from the site and interviewing witnesses.

Advertisement

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, including the shooter. Six people were rushed to the hospital, five with gunshot wounds, according to a post by the sheriff's department, on Twitter. Two were in critical condition, according to Providence Mission Hospital, a trauma hospital in Mission Viejo.

Crowd gathering around the incident

Several customers stopped into Cook's Corner for an afternoon drink and dinner hours before the shooting. Rows of motorcycles and bikes surrounded the gravel entryway, where signs described the bar's illustrious past. The pub bills itself as the oldest motorcycle bar in Southern California, and it has become a popular community gathering place for a diverse spectrum of people.

ALSO READ: Who is Prigozhin, Putin's close confidant? All you need to know about Wagner boss as he dies in plane crash