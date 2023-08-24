What happened at the first GOP debate? Donald Trump, UFOs, Vivek Ramaswamy's comments and other key highlights

For much of the year, Donald Trump, the former president, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis oversaw the Republican presidential primary race. Neither candidate dominated the debate stage on Wednesday night.

Given his massive lead in the polls, Trump, of course, chose to forgo the GOP's first presidential primary debate. DeSantis attended but was eclipsed for much of the evening by political debutant Vivek Ramaswamy.

Moderators spent over an hour addressing Trump's legal challenges, which were introduced with a visual of the Atlanta jail where he is set to surrender on Thursday to face charges. In response, the former president conducted a counterprogramming interview on Twitter. Simultaneously, his team asserted that the debate was essentially an audience vote to determine the most suitable running mate for him.

Vivek Ramaswamy owned the spotlight

A 38-year-old man whom no one anticipated to be there just a few months ago – a novice contender and technology businessman named Vivek Ramaswamy – was at the center of the stage and the focus of the debate's heated exchanges.

Ramaswamy then began to attack. He declared at one point, "I'm the only person on the stage who isn't bought and paid for." He referred to his opponents as "super PAC puppets" who used "ready-made, pre-prepared slogans" to attack him.

He seems to be banking that something noteworthy spoken would be chosen over something done by primary voters. His opponents had none of it.

Discussion on Donald Trump

The only woman on stage

It was difficult to stand out among the eight contestants on stage. But one struck out right away: Haley, who was the only woman there and the only person who wasn't dressed in a dark suit and a Republican-red tie.

She also specifically mentioned the general election, despite the fact that she remains a long shot in primary surveys. Some of her most notable moments were when she argued with Ramaswamy on whether the United States should supply arms and funding to Ukraine.