What happened between Nightcrawler and Mystique? Exploring their relationship as Marvel reveals the actual origin story

There aren't many things in the Marvel Universe that go together more than the X-Men and complicated family ties. Marvel gives multiple contradictory accounts of Kurt Wagner's birth, and that's undoubtedly the case for Nightcrawler and his mother Mystique. Is Mystique his real mother? Who is the father? The official history of Nightcrawler's beginnings, which Marvel has now released, differs greatly from the tale that X-fans have always been told.

Nightcrawler, who is currently posing as the Uncanny Spider-Man due to the recent Hellfire Gala's disastrous events, confronts Mystique in a park in X-Men Blue: Origins. Mystique's refusal to comply with Professor Xavier's telepathic order for all mutants to leave Earth has caused her mind to become shattered. This has consequently unleashed a torrent of memories about her past, drastically altering our preconceived notions about Nightcrawler's origins.

What happened between Nightcrawler and Mystique?

At first, Marvel claimed that Nightcrawler was the child of Mystique and Baron Christian Wagner, a nobleman from Germany. According to legend, Mystique was compelled to leave Wagner's house when the neighborhood villagers saw that her infant had blue skin, and Margali Szardos, a sorceress, found and took in Nightcrawler.

However, writer Si Spurrier and artist Marcus To offer a very different interpretation of this classic tale in X-Men Blue: Origins, one that includes the romance between Mystique and Destiny (a relationship Marvel has only recently started to openly acknowledge).

During Destiny's tenure as Wagner's wife, Mystique is seen having an affair with her. Mystique successfully conceives a child with her wife after turning into a man in response to Destiny's expression of a desire to start a family. She can genetically change from being a female to a male by using her extraordinary shape-shifting abilities, absorbing characteristics from both Wagner and Azazel in the process.

Next, while Destiny is carrying their child, Mystique continues her deception by feigning pregnancy. When Wagner finally breaks the secret and finds the two lovers together in the middle of the night, Mystique is compelled to murder her husband. Destiny's time as Wagner's wife is revealed to have been filled with Mystique having an affair.

At that point, Mystique abandons her newborn child in the woods and Margali intervenes after Mystique and Destiny are found and chased away by the enraged, mutant-averse villagers.

Years later, in an attempt to have the terrible memories of their dysfunctional family forgotten, Mystique and Destiny approach Charles Xavier. Xavier concurs, manipulating Mystique's thoughts to think that Wagner is Kurt's father and she is his mother. That explains Fall of X's heroine's fractured mental state. Her true memories were revealed when Xavier's telepathic attack penetrated the mind wipe.

So, officially, it is now. Nightcrawler is not his mother; rather, Mystique is his father. His true mother is Destiny.

