What happened during Zverev vs Sinner US Open game? Fan gets kicked out for using 'Most famous Hitler phrase'

In the 2023 US Open men's singles match, Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner found themselves embroiled in controversy on Monday, September 4th. As the match unraveled at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Zverev, the 12th seed, confronted the chair-umpire, alleging that a fan had screamed "the most famed Hitler phrase" from the stands.

At 2-2 in the fourth set against the 6th seed, Jannik Sinner, Zverev found themselves suddenly approaching chair umpire, James Keothavong, indicating the offending spectator was situated in a section behind the umpire.

On receiving this information, Keothavong instantly turned to face the crowd. With serious determination, he repeatedly demanded to know the utterance of the phrase, "Who said that?" audibly challenging the crowd as he pointed his finger.

“He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world,” Zverev told Keothavong. “It’s not acceptable.”

After an exhaustive ten-minute search, venue security promptly escorted the disruptive fan off the premises. The umpire, in a plea for decorum, urged the crowd to show respect to the players. The potential for further disciplinary action against the fan remains uncertain.

Despite the incident, Zverev emerged victorious, securing a quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz while bravely fending off Sinner's spirited challenge. Although Sinner pushed the match to a grueling five-set contest, victory eluded him.

ALSO READ: Novax Djokovic': US Open attendee Aaron Rodgers extends support and praises Novak Djokovic's anti-vax stance

Zverev's Next Match Preview

Zverev eagerly anticipates a much-anticipated quarter-final showdown against reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, who earlier dominated Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets. While Zverev won both of their 2021 hard-court clashes despite trailing 2-3 in prior meetings, Alcaraz displayed superiority in their recent May encounter in Madrid, allowing Zverev only three games. The forthcoming quarter-final clash sets the stage for an exhilarating match.

Zverev joked during his post-match press conference saying, "I think everybody, before the tournament, was looking for two matchups: Alcaraz-Novak in the final, and Alcaraz-Sinner in the quarterfinals. So maybe I can make sure that both of those don't happen." "It's obviously going to be one of the toughest matches for me and I need to recover, that's for sure," he concluded.

For the third consecutive time, Zverev has made his way into the US Open quarterfinals, boasting a New York career record of 22 victories against seven losses.

ALSO READ: How to watch US Open 2023? Streaming options, TV schedule, and other details explored