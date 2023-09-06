What happened in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup game? Trott reveals calculation 'was never communicated'

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka won against Afghanistan by a narrow two-run margin, ending Afghanistan's chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. Despite a valiant effort and impressive scores by Mohammad Nabi (65) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (59), Afghanistan fell short of the 292-run target within 37.1 overs, finishing at 289 in 37.4 overs. Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha, who took four wickets, played a pivotal role in the outcome.

Jonathan Trott, the coach of the Afghanistan team, later confirmed that his team didn't fully understand the score calculations required to qualify for the Asia Cup Super Four, even after failing to reach the 292-run target against Sri Lanka within 37.1 overs.

As the 37th over concluded, Afghanistan's score stood at 289 for 8. They faced the crucial task of securing three runs from the final ball to both improve their net run rate (NRR) and clinch victory against Sri Lanka.

Despite this challenging situation, a glimmer of hope remained. Achieving scores like 293 after 37.2 overs, 294 after 37.3 overs, or even 296 after 38 overs would have boosted their NRR above Sri Lanka's. The key lay in the performance of their Number 11, Fazalhaq Farooqi. A four on the second ball of the 38th over, a six on the third, fourth, or fifth ball, or even a single to allow Rashid, who had scored 27 runs off 16 balls at that point, to attempt a victory, could have potentially turned the tide in Afghanistan's favor.

Trott, in a post-match press conference, stated, "We were never informed of these calculations. We were simply told that our target was to win in 37.1 overs. No one communicated the required scores for different overs, such as achieving 295 or 297. The possibility of winning in 38.1 overs was never conveyed to us."

ALSO READ: Why is Quinton De Kock retiring? South Africa ace set to be unavailable for ODIs following World Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Stage: Schedule and Venue Updates

Sri Lanka clinched a thrilling two-run victory over Afghanistan on Tuesday, securing their spot alongside Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh in the next stage of this year's Asia Cup. As co-hosts, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are among the final four teams and will now play three more matches in the Super 4 event to determine the finalists for the grand finale on September 17th in Colombo.

The Super 4 stage kicks off with Pakistan hosting Bangladesh at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, September 6th. Shakib Al Hasan's team will return to the field at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to challenge Sri Lanka on September 9th.

Advertisement

Here is the schedule for the Super 4 stage:

- September 6th: Pakistan will take on Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the match scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm.

- September 9th: Sri Lanka will face off against Bangladesh at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is slated to start at 3 p.m.

- September 10th: Pakistan will compete against India at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, at 3 pm local time.

- September 12th: India will face Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, at 3 pm local time.

- September 14th: Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, at 3 pm local time.

- September 15th: India will challenge Bangladesh at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, at 3 pm local time.

The final match of the tournament will take place at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, at 3 p.m. local time on September 17th. The teams for the final will be determined after the Super 4 stage.

ALSO READ: Who is Ben Shelton? All you need to know about Novak Djokovic’s next opponent