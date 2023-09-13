What happened in Levira, Portugal? Internet marvels as streets get flooded with red wine

In an unusual turn of events, the small village of Levira in Portugal recently witnessed an unexpected and very wonderful incident that stunned people and the internet. Levira's streets were inundated with red wine, creating an incredible image that instantly went viral.

Streets flooded with red wine

According to the New York Post, the municipality of São Lourenco do Bairro and its streets were tinted red after a pair of tanks owned by Levira Distillery - a local winemaker - carrying a massive 600,000 gallons (about 2271246 L) of the whiskey suddenly fell away. The locals, like the netizens, were astounded when the wine, almost sufficient to fill an Olympic pool spilled down a steep hill and onto the town's numerous streets.

Although the spill was unintentional, it was so large that local officials had to issue an environmental alert. They were eventually obliged to redirect the wine in order to prevent it from harming the neighboring Certima River.

Local authorities were quick to respond

The Anadia Fire Department intervened, closing the road and redirecting the wine to a nearby field. The firefighters were later alerted that the wine had flooded a cellar in a residence near the winery. Levira Distillery, which was in charge of the tankers, issued an apologetic message following the event, stating that it accepted full responsibility for the damages.

Response from social media

Despite the winery's remorse, the incident received overwhelmingly positive feedback on social media. The peaceful and almost supernatural sight of the streets turning into rivers of ruby-red wine was lauded. Many people took advantage of the circumstance to make light of it, laughing about the buried goal of swimming in wine and expressing jealousy for Levira's lucky citizens.

Netizens react

Memes, imaginative artwork, and amusing posts about the unexpected incident swamped social media networks. Some users began thinking about other remarkable ‘natural’ phenomena, such as chocolate rivers, beer springs, or spaghetti waterfalls.

While the Levira event was undeniably entertaining and provided a welcome diversion from the sometimes depressing news cycle, it is vital to recognize the possible dangers of such situations. Accidental spills, no matter how enthralling, can have a harmful impact on the environment. It is critical for companies, particularly those handling big amounts of liquids, to prioritize safety and implement stringent processes to avoid mishaps like this in the future.

