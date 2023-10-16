What happened in the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight? Reason behind result change revealed

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight presented a spectacle that had been months in the making, with the entire globe on the edge of their seats. Everyone was talking about more than just the intense competition inside the ring. Less than 24 hours later, an unexpected twist in the story surfaced, sending shockwaves through the boxing world.

KSI vs Tommy Fury: A shocking twist

On October 14, 2023, YouTube star and online celebrity KSI entered the ring against Tommy Fury, an unbeaten British boxing prodigy. The battle had been widely anticipated, with both competitors garnering enormous fan bases in the lead-up to the event as per Dexerto. KSI demonstrated his tenacity by completing all six rounds and holding his own against a difficult opponent. Many thought he had done enough to win, especially because Fury had a point deducted earlier in the fight for infractions.

When the results were presented in front of a boisterous audience of 21,000 supporters in Manchester, Fury was pronounced the winner by a majority vote. One judge declared it a draw, but two others ruled in Fury's favor. The decision stunned KSI and his followers, with the YouTube sensation claiming that it was a clear "robbery." In the immediate aftermath, KSI vowed to challenge the ruling, his annoyance evident.

But then, in an unexpected turn of events, the scores were adjusted, causing a new type of shock. Fury's victory was changed from a majority decision to a unanimous decision. What is the cause of this drastic shift? According to Dexerto, Due to a round error, a single judge allegedly submitted an 'incorrect' scorecard. This judge now agreed with the rest of the panel, scoring the bout 57-56 in favor of Tommy Fury after reevaluating their verdict and accurately totaling up the six rounds.

An unequivocal unanimous decision

The adjustment changed the conclusion from a disputed majority judgment to an unambiguous unanimous decision. This victory reinforced Tommy Fury's unblemished record even further, since he now has certified victories against both Jake Paul and KSI, two important characters in the YouTube boxing scene.

KSI, on the other hand, was adamant that he should have won. In a statement posted to his social media platforms, he stated, "In the ring and watching it back, I feel like I should have won. In any case, I feel like I finished what I set out to do."

Despite the shock and subsequent uproar, no public appeal from KSI's team has been issued. Even if an appeal is filed, it is unclear whether the judgment can be reversed because the procedure is complicated and often necessitates compelling proof of mistakes or wrongdoing.

This unexpected turn in the KSI vs. Tommy Fury bout serves as a sharp reminder of the subjectivity that comes with evaluating combat sports. A single blunder by a single judge may alter the result of a fight and shift the flow of public opinion. While Fury's triumph is certain, the drama surrounding the original judgment will surely live on in YouTube boxing history.

