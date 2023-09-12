What happened to Aaron Rodgers? Jets star suffers potentially season-ending injury on debut

A few plays into Aaron Rodger's debut, the Jets found themselves in their worst nightmare. Rodgers found himself on the ground after an assault from Leonard Floyd, the Bills' formidable edge rusher, during the Jets' inaugural offensive possession. Rodgers required brief attention on the field before being escorted off by the Jets' medical team.

While the precise nature of Rodgers' injury remains uncertain, all signs point to his lower leg, a region that sustained a calf injury in the previous spring workouts.

The Jets' Coach Robert Saleh asserted that Rodgers likely damaged his left Achilles tendon during an awkward fall, instigated by Leonard Floyd's onslaught from Buffalo during the tense 22-16 overtime triumph against the Bills on Monday night.

The team escorted Rodgers to the locker room, and despite negative x-rays, he'll remain off-field for the rest of the critical opening week clash against the Buffalo Bills.

As Rodgers awaits an MRI, questions loom about how long the four-time MVP will be absent. An extended absence indeed presents a challenge.

Who is going to replace Aaron Rodgers in the starting lineup?

Zach Wilson, a pro of three years, stands as the team's backup. He carries the experience of two starting seasons but also an 8-14 record, a touchdown to interception ratio of 15:19, and the lingering memory that his team members were openly campaigning for his replacement by Rodgers before celebrating the four-time MVP's arrival.

In the game, Wilson made 14 out of 21 passes for 140 yards, including a touchdown and interception. The most remarkable segment was his drive in the final quarter.

Faced with a 13-6 point deficit, Wilson steered an eight-play, 57-yard drive, culminating in a 3-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. The wide receiver tipped the pass to himself amidst tight coverage before securing the touchdown by catching the pass as he fell.

Wilson, determined to improve, is set to fill in for Rodgers for an undetermined period, potentially the remaining season. Wilson is dedicated to bridging the gap between him and Rodger.

“My job is to close the gap, How close can I be to Aaron Rodgers? I’m going to keep working on that every single week,” Wilson told SNY’s Jeane Coakley after the game.

