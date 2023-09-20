What happened to Adriana Thyssen? Health influencer passes away at 49 due to 'mystery illness'

Adriana Thyssen, a fitness influencer, allegedly died on September 17 at the age of 49 from an unknown disease. The Brazilian fitness influencer with 1.7 million Facebook fans and 6 lakh Instagram followers, is popular for her "fat-to-fit" journey, in which she lost 100 pounds in less than a year.

On the Instagram page of the influencer-owned plus-size clothing market space, Drika Store, the cousin of the influencer posted an announcement of her demise. She wrote, "It is with deep sadness and regret that we, the Drika Blog and Drika Store team and family announce the death of our dear Drika. In this moment of pain, we ask for everyone’s prayer and compassion.” Thyssen was buried in a private ceremony at Cemiterio Bom Jesus in Araguari in her native Minas Gerais.

ALSO READ: What happened to Yerley Lozada? 10-year-old influencer passes away in bus collision

Adriana frequently shared health and body transformation insights through online videos to encourage her fans in their weight loss journeys. Thyssen had been outspoken about her weight issues, which had persisted since she was a young girl. At age 39, the health expert weighed more than 220 pounds. She discussed her decision to start exercising after battling despair and drug addiction.

Her weight problems led the Brazilian social media celebrity to enroll in a weight-loss program. Thyssen, who lost over 100 pounds in a year, advised her fans on good eating and workout routines. She originally shed 80 pounds in eight months before gaining 20 pounds again in the next seven. Additionally, Thyssen advised her followers to follow her regimen if they were experiencing the same issue.

Adriana Thyssen consumed fruits, salads, tea, and juices as part of her diet. She created her own food plan without seeking advice from a dietitian. Additionally, Thyssen was the owner of the Drikas Store, a retailer of plus-size sportswear and clothes. When people learned of her passing, social media platforms were inundated with condolences.

ALSO READ: Who is Jayson Boebert? Lauren Boebert's ex admits subjecting her to 'devastating divorce'