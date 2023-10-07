What happened to Alix Earle? Social media star opens up 'toxic' eating disorder

Alix Ashley Earle is an American social media influencer on the video-sharing app TikTok. She has over five million followers on TikTok and is known as the "It Girl" and "hot best friend" among her fans. With her realistic "get ready with me" videos, Earle has become well-known for her opinions on various subjects or personal anecdotes while she gets ready for the day.

Although Earle's life appears to be a happy one on the outside, the influencer recently talked about a "toxic" eating condition she fought in high school and how she overcame it.

Earle talks about her 'eating disorder' during her podcast

On October 5 of her podcast, Hot Mess with Alix Earle, Earle talked about her ED. Earle said in the episode that she first developed an eating issue in high school after witnessing her peers "paying thousands of dollars" to engage in "extreme diets." She claimed that witnessing her friends drop pound after pound was the catalyst for her problematic relationship with food and helped her to accept excessive diets.

Earle said, “I just went down such a bad path with myself, with my body, with my image, and I started to have this sort of body dysmorphia. I would look in the mirror and I would see someone way bigger than the person that I was.” Earle eventually cut back on her food intake to the point that she was only eating tiny portions and always searching for a bathroom to use before meals.

Earle claimed that in the days leading up to her prom, she absolutely avoided carbs, drank only water, and consumed only ginger. The influencer claimed that despite feeling dizzy, she was really "content" since she was "doing something right" with her diet.

When describing the moment someone first detected her problem, Earle started crying. The influencer recalled a time when she lied about having ED because her mother had questioned if she had vomited after supper. Earle admits, "I just lied straight to her face. And I think that was the first time anyone had ever realized or asked me what was happening, and I started to then feel guilty about that.”

Fortunately, Earle claims that after enrolling in college, she started to overcome her illness. She credits this to her friends, who made her aware of how unhealthy her eating patterns were. Overall, Earle said she was "so grateful" for her friends who supported her recovery and shared her experience in an effort to help others who were also battling with eating disorders.

