What happened to Ambareesh Murty? Exploring Pepperfry CEO's background after his unfortunate demise in Leh

Content Warning: This article pertains to an individual's demise

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty passed away tragically at the age of 51 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. On August 7th, Murty took his last breath in Leh where he was on a road trip. Murty was one of the most known names in the furniture industry and his brand rose to fame in recent years.

Pepperfry’s COO and co-founder, Ashish Shah announced Murty’s death in a statement that read, “Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones.”

ALSO READ: What happened to Rachel Morin? Mother of five's body found on natural trail in Maryland

Who was Ambareesh Murty?

In 2012, Ambareesh established the home decor business, Pepperfry in Mumbai. He worked with eBay before starting Pepperfry. Murty earned his bachelor's degree in engineering in 1994 from the Delhi College of Engineering. He was a member of the IIT Calcutta 1996 class. Murty began his career in the sales and marketing department of Cadbury before taking on brief positions at ICICI Prudential, Britannia, and Levi's.

Prior to joining eBay as their Country Manager for India, the Philippines, and Malaysia, where he remained until 2011, Murty owned a financial training and business consultancy firm called Origin Resources in Bangalore from 2003 to 2005, according to his LinkedIn page. On his LinkedIn account, Murty just recently declared that he had worked at Pepperfry for 12 years.

Ambareesh Murty and his love bikes & roadtrips

A few days prior to his death, Murty had posted a video on Instagram from Leh of him riding his bike. In the previous week, he posted many videos while on his journey to the Ladakh Valley.

In an interview, Murty discussed how the Covid-19 outbreak sparked his interest in motorcycles and road trips. He started cycling on Mumbai's streets during the first lockdown, which is how he formed his exercise habit. Murty had such a deep affection for bike journeys that he would experience withdrawal if he didn't do one every three to four months.

ALSO READ: What did Donald Trump say about Megan Rapinoe and USWNT after World Cup loss? All you need to know