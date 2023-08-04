What happened to Andrew Tate? Controversial influencer reprieved from house arrest but can’t leave Romania

Andrew Tate has been all over the news lately as the social media celebrity was freed from house arrest on Friday. He was released after spending more than seven months in custody for his criminal charges including rape and human trafficking.

Tate and his brother Tristan were both detained and were later charged in June. However, the court has placed limitations on them even though house arrest has been lifted. According to a court order, they must continue to live in the country and frequently show up at a police station.

Courts order against Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate

As per orders, the Tate brothers will be under court supervision for 60 days. In accordance with this, they are free to roam about Bucharest and the Ilfov area, but they must report to the police when required. They are also not allowed from getting in touch with the two charged Roman associates and anybody connected to the alleged victims. A breach of any kind will result in preventive detention.

When Tate and his brother were detained in December on suspicion of being flight risks, they were placed in preventive custody while the inquiry was ongoing. As soon as he was released from house arrest, Tate made a tweet.

What did Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate do?

In June, Romanian prosecutors filed charges against Tate, Tristan, and two of their friends there, and they were recommended for trial. They claim that the Tate brothers lured women to Romania under the guise of seeking long-term relationships, and then forced them to create internet pornography. The initial claims were made in April 2022. Tate, however, has consistently refuted these accusations.

When the American Embassy in Bucharest informed Romanian authorities that a 21-year-old American citizen was being kept against her will at a Tates-owned apartment, the case against him was started last year. The Tates' assets, worth millions of dollars, have been taken by Romanian authorities. These include 15 pieces of real estate, 15 high-end vehicles, 14 timepieces, cryptocurrencies, and shares. Tate has a massive social media following, with almost 7.5 million followers on Twitter, despite getting criticism for his sexist remarks and support of toxic masculinity.

