What happened to Bernard Arnault? 2nd richest man under investigation for Russia-linked money laundering

Bernard Arnault, the second-richest person in the world and head of LVMH, is being looked into by French authorities on suspicion of money laundering after purchasing real estate through a Russian billionaire.

The transactions had been included in a preliminary investigation that was started in 2022, the office announced on Friday. However, they stated that Arnault and Sarkisov's possibly questionable financial activities had been added to the investigation after the office got a warning from Tracfin, the French finance ministry's financial investigative department. Prosecutors did not specify the subject of the preliminary investigation.

Why is Bernard Arnault being investigated?

A preliminary inquiry does not always indicate misconduct in the French judicial system. It is reported that Sarkisov had purchased property in a posh Alpine resort via a complicated deal in which Arnault, through one of his firms, had granted a loan, according to information from the French finance ministry's financial intelligence agency, Tracfin.

The report claims that Sarkisov bought a number of properties in the elite ski resort of Courchevel in 2018, where hotel stays can cost guests hundreds of dollars a night. Sarkisov, who assists his brother Sergei in running the Russian insurance company RESO-Garantiya, is said to have used a $21.2 million loan from Arnault to buy the homes under his name.

It's possible that the transactions between Arnault and Sarkisov, who both operated via a convoluted network of legal corporations, were made to hide the sources of the money utilized.

About Bernard Arnault

Arnault began working as an engineer for Ferret-Savinel, the construction firm owned by his father. In 1978, he took over as chairman of the business and changed its name to Férinel Inc., with a new emphasis on real estate. Bernard Arnault has accumulated some of the most priceless possessions money can buy. In 2008, he bought Princess Yachts International in the United Kingdom and Royal Van Lent, a premium Dutch boat builder.

Arnault also has an ultra-long-range Bombardier Global 7500 in his fleet. According to estimates, Arnault and his family are worth $164 billion thanks to their ownership of the luxury conglomerate, which includes well-known brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, Bulgari, Dom Pérignon, Sephora, and Fendi in its portfolio.

