What happened to Bhad Bhabie? Internet sensation reveals how Only Fans 'saved' her

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame after she made her notorious "Catch me outside, how about that" remark on the Dr. Phil television show. She has been widely recognized everywhere ever since thanks to her popular music, social media posts, and even lunch times with Kim Kardashian. She switched to OnlyFans in 2022 and made headlines when she publicly shared screenshots of her over 50 million dollars in earnings from the subscription service.

Bhad Bhabie recently discussed her past before OnlyFans during an episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast. The 20-year-old celebrity revealed that she was badly "broke" before her revenue from the subscription-based website began to flow in.

ALSO READ: 'What the f**k is going on': IShowSpeed freaks out after trying Logan Paul's Prime Hydration

Bhad Bhabie reveals how Only Fans 'saved' her

The podcast, which was posted on September 30 on YouTube and Spotify, had a lengthy discussion with the now-20-year-old about how her life has evolved. She says, "I wasn’t really thinking much of it at the time. But I was actually broke as f*ck before I started OnlyFans.My mom was in control of my money, so she was doing whatever she wanted to do, and I had a 500-dollar limit on my card."

According to Bhad Bhabie, It was a "group decision, to start OnlyFans, and she acknowledged that she was aware of the site's potential for financial gain. She recalled discussing a strategy with her manager for how to use the funds and asking him to set aside 3 million dollars for a savings account and send her $100K per month. However, her revenues quickly outperformed both her and her manager's expectations after her page went up.

About Bhad Bhabie

Bregoli was born in Florida's Boynton Beach on March 26, 2003. She first became well-known for her appearance on a "Dr. Phil" episode in September 2016. After her appearance on "Dr. Phil," Bregoli visited a Utah ranch for wayward teenagers. For grand theft, marijuana possession, and making a fake police report, she received a five-year probationary term in July 2017. However, she later hired a new attorney who significantly reduced her sentence. The probation was completed in March 2018.

But her catchphrase became a hit single after her initial appearance on "Dr. Phil." The song was produced by DJ Suede The Remix God and charted on the Billboard Hot 100, Streaming Songs, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs lists. She is currently one of the biggest stars on OnlyFans and a huge social media personality.

ALSO READ: 'Send her back': Fans left unimpressed with Lil Tay's extremely rude comeback IG live after death hoax