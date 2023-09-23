What happened to Bob Menendez? New Jersey senator in trouble after getting indicted

According to an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court that was made public on Friday, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife have been accused of accepting "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in exchange for using the senator's influence to enrich three New Jersey businessmen and assist the Egyptian government.

According to NBC, the accusations include conspiracy to conduct bribery, fraud with honest services, and extortion with the intent to defraud. According to the indictment, the pair was paid in bribes in the form of "cash, gold bars, payments towards a home mortgage, compensation for a low- or no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other items of value."

ALSO READ: What happened to Claudia Oshry? 'Girl with no job' shares side effects of taking Ozempic

When federal authorities carried out search warrants on the couple's Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, residence in June 2022, they allegedly found several of the things there. They discovered more than 480,000 dollars in cash, "much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets and a safe," including garments carrying the senator's name that were hanging in his closet, as well as more than 70,000 dollars in Nadine Menendez's safe deposit box, the indictment claims.

Nevertheless, Menendez, a three-term senator who has held positions of authority at every level inside New Jersey's fractious political system, pledged to challenge the most recent round of allegations and questioned the validity of the indictment.

Who is Bob Menendez?

Menendez has been in politics for over five decades. He was a school board member in Union City, New Jersey, at age 20 — before he finished law school — and later became the city's mayor. The son of Cuban immigrants, he was trained as an attorney. His own biography highlights how he sought to battle corruption from the beginning of his political career, testifying against Union City leaders and developing a reputation for toughness in the process.

He was then elected to the state Senate, followed by the state Assembly, before being elected to the U.S. House. After Senator Jon Corzine was elected governor, Menendez was chosen to fill the vacancy in the U.S. Senate in 2006.

Menendez's family

The Friday indictment included charges against Menendez's wife Nadine as well. After meeting at an IHOP in Union City that Menendez frequently frequents, the pair started dating in 2018, got engaged in 2019, and married in 2020. From a prior relationship, he has two kids: son Rob Menendez, who was just elected to Congress, and daughter Alicia Menendez, a television news reporter and novelist.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Ramesh Bidhuri? BJP MP goes viral for inappropriate outburst in parliament