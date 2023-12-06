What happened to Brandi Mallory? Exploring US Fitness influencer and actors' cause of death

Trigger warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

The official cause of death for Brandi Mallory, who passed away at the age of 40, has been made official one month after her death. The former Extreme Weight Loss contestant passed away from obesity-related complications, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's final autopsy report, which was made public on Tuesday.

What was the cause of Brandi Mallory's death?

According to reports obtained by PEOPLE, the manner of death is also listed in the document as natural. The autopsy report states that there was "no evidence of significant recent injury" and that there was no evidence of foul play during the investigation. The medical examiner states that although the report mentions that she had traces of alcohol and marijuana in her system, they had no bearing on her demise.

What happened to Brandi Mallory?

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Mallory was last seen driving to a nearby Chipotle on November 8 at 5:53 p.m. She went inside the restaurant, took her food to her car, but never got out. The owner of a nearby deli reported to police that the next morning, he saw a lone vehicle in the parking lot and that it appeared to be sleeping with a woman inside.

A few hours later, the man reportedly noticed the car was still there and the woman inside did not look alert, conscious, or breathing, which alarmed him to the point where he called 911. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has earlier verified the former reality star's death on November 9.

Who was Brandi Mallory?

Mallory featured in the fourth season of Extreme Weight Loss, which followed individuals who followed strict weight-loss regimens. Mallory dropped from 329 pounds to 178 pounds while appearing on the show.

After exiting Extreme Weight Loss, Brandi kept up her exercise routine. On Instagram, she shared videos of herself working out. On September 12, less than two months before she passed away, she worked out hard.

Over 135,000 people follow Brandi's Instagram account, which is still active. She used to post about her workouts and cosmetic procedures. She would also write about the enjoyable times she had with her friends. Brandi, who has a strong interest in fashion, flaunted her stunning outfits on Instagram.

