What happened to Brianna Long? 21-year-old student passes away in Georgia gunfire

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Over the weekend, a 21-year-old Georgian high school soccer star named Brianna Long was finishing up her shift at a pub, when she was hit by a stray bullet and died. According to the authorities, the shooter is still out there and they are looking for him.

A gunshot occurred outside The Pier pub in Remerton on Sunday at about 2:30 in the morning, as Brianna Long and other staff members were shutting down the place. The bar was closed around two in the morning. Based on preliminary findings, the GBI claimed that the shooting may have started as a result of an incident outside The Pier.

What happened to Brianna Long?

When the bar closed and the gunfire started, Long was inside. The GBI claims that it was caused by an apparent altercation outside, noting that numerous customers were outdoors at the time and that several cars were shot.

Long was hit as she was inside the SHOP. After being brought to South Georgia Medical Center, she eventually passed away from her wounds, according to the police. Regarding her death, no one has been charged or taken into custody. The authorities have issued an alert and anyone with any information has been told to inform the station.

Who was Brianna Long?

According to her obituary, Brianna, who was born on February 13, 2002, was a bright and vivacious person who warmed the hearts of many. She was a standout student at Paulding County High School in 2020, where she achieved academic and social success.

As a member of the PCHS soccer team and varsity cheerleading squad, Long glowed with steadfast passion and amazing athleticism.

In May 2024, Brianna hoped to earn a Bachelor's degree in dental hygiene from Valdosta State, which would have shown her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others. Brianna is now survived by her parents and her two brothers.

