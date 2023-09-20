What happened to Buddy Teevens? Dartmouth coach passes away following March accident

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death

Dartmouth College and the football community are mourning the death of Dartmouth football coach Eugene F. "Buddy" Teevans, who died on Tuesday as per ESPN. Teevans, 66, died as a consequence of complications from injuries sustained in March when he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle in Florida.

Buddy Teevans: A beloved figure in the football world

Teevans was admired for his innovative approaches aimed at making football safer. He devoted his career to coaching and implementing techniques to reduce the danger of player injury. His enthusiasm for the game and dedication to player safety distinguished him as a beloved figure in the football world.

According to ESPN, Coach Teevans suffered significant injuries in the March tragedy, including spinal cord injuries and the amputation of his right leg. Despite surviving several operations and rigorous rehabilitation, he died as a result of the accident's repercussions.

Teevan’s career as a football coach

Teevans highlighted the significance of football safety throughout his career. He was the driving force behind several programs aimed at minimizing concussions and boosting player welfare. His commitment to his players' well-being earned him respect both on and off the field.

Teevans had a lengthy and illustrious football career. From 1975 through 1978, he was a quarterback for Dartmouth College, garnering various honors and leading the team to numerous victories, as per ESPN. He pursued coaching after his playing career and swiftly ascended through the ranks.

Teevans began his coaching career as an assistant coach at his alma school in 1985. Throughout his career, he has had coaching jobs at a number of prestigious universities, including Stanford University and the University of Oregon. Teevans returned to Dartmouth College as head coach in 2018, where he made an impact both on and off the field.

Teevan’s focus on player’s safety

His creative tactics for reducing injuries and improving player safety garnered him the respect and admiration of his peers. According to ESPN, Teevans pushed the envelope, advocating for safer tackling tactics, training programs, and equipment upgrades. His dedication to implementing data-driven tactics to increase safety helped shape the future of football.

Coach Teevans' passing has severely devastated the Dartmouth community and the football world at large. Numerous tributes and condolences have been sent, emphasizing his impact on the sport and the countless lives he touched over his career.

"Buddy Teevans was an extraordinary leader, educator, and mentor," Dartmouth College President Philip Hanlon said. He added, "His influence on Dartmouth, the football community, and the sport as a whole cannot be understated. He will be missed by all."

