What happened to Caleb Coffee? TikTok star hospitalized after horrific fall from cliff

Caleb Coffee, a TikTok star, went to the hospital after injuring himself while hiking in Hawaii. Caleb fell into lava rocks from a 60 to 80-foot cliff on August 16, 2023, and was flown to the hospital via air transport.

Caleb Coffee's injuries after the fall

Caleb Coffee's spine suffered damage because of the collision. He'd shattered his femur, elbow, and wrist. There were also some cuts and burns among the injuries. Jason, his father, stated on Instagram that his kid is now conscious and his condition has improved.

Jason revealed that his son has a neck and right elbow injury. Caleb got an MRI, according to Jason, to discover further details about his neck ailment. Toward the end, Jason shows his delight in the public's affection for Caleb.

How did Caleb Coffee get famous?

Caleb's TikTok page has around 11 million followers, and he routinely publishes exercise and humor videos. 2013 he was first spotted on the father Jason's Vine page. Caleb later started his Vine account, gaining 200,000 followers before the platform was shut down. Caleb is also engaged on YouTube, where he has approximately 150,000 subscribers.

Caleb's GoFundMe page

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical bills. Caleb was involved in an accident at about 2 p.m., as stated in the page description. The degree of his injuries was not specified. It went on to say that he has injuries and that he is unable to eat. As previously said, the injuries are projected to worsen in the next weeks.

The page's comments area was swamped with well wishes from those who gave, wishing Caleb a speedy recovery. The page's goal is to raise $100,000, and so far, donations of $14,153 have been made.

Caleb was the victim of an apparent murder scam in June of this year when his sister Peyton published a TikTok video. Peyton was shown in the video lying on the floor with sad eyes looking at the camera. She was performing a modified version of Billie Eilish's single, which was additionally playing in the background while she was performing. Caleb Coffee then posted a TikTok video with the caption, "How my day is going." He also included a happy emoji in the video.