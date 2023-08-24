What happened to Cheems? Netizens get together to lament the loss of internet's favorite Shiba Inu

Who was Cheems?

Cheems is a Shiba Inu dog who rose to prominence alongside Kabosu (Balltze). Cheems, like Kabosu, became a prominent character in the Doge meme culture. The meme usually includes a picture of Cheems, a Shiba Inu with a unique expression, coupled with colored text in Comic Sans typeface. Cheem, like Kabosu, helped to popularize the Doge meme in the early 2010s and became an iconic figure in internet meme culture.

Cheems passed away

Cheems, the Shiba Inu dog best known as a beloved character in the Doge meme, died on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Cheems' departure was announced in an emotional message on Balltze's Facebook page, where followers and admirers united to convey condolences along with their fond memories. Cheems' death has left an empty spot in the hearts of many people who appreciated the wit and connection that this renowned dog provided to the online world.

How did Cheems die?

Cheems, the adored Shiba Inu noted for his involvement in online meme culture, had a tragic end in December 2022 when he was diagnosed with leukemia. Leukemia is a type of cancer that impacts the blood and bone marrow and can be fatal in both humans and animals. Despite the immense support and well-wishes of his devoted online community, Cheems died on August 19, 2023, from this devastating disease.

The most popular dog on internet

The news of Cheems' death has surely gone viral on the internet, influencing discussions across multiple social media platforms. The fact that his death has become an increasingly popular topic demonstrates the enormous respect and admiration that Cheems accumulated over his time as a legendary internet character. Cheems' internet following, which was quite close to him, has gathered to pay tribute to him and express their sorrow.

This outpouring of love and the broad dissemination of the news highlights the significant influence that internet characters, even fictitious ones like Cheems, can have on the lives of others. It demonstrates the strength of online culture and the relationships that can be created in the digital era through shared humour and relatability. Cheems' legacy will live on in the innumerable memes and lovely memories he leaves in the hearts of his supporters.