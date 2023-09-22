What happened to Claudia Oshry? 'Girl with no job' shares side effects of taking Ozempic

Claudia Oshry, also known as 'girl with no job,' a popular Instagram influencer, recently spoke up about her weight loss experience using the injectable medicine Ozempic in a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories as per the PEOPLE. While noting the drug's unpleasant side effects, Oshry expressed happiness with its efficacy, calling it "honestly so liberating." This article delves into Oshry's experience with Ozempic, putting light on both the negative and positive aspects.

Oshry's experience with Ozempic

Claudia Oshry engaged her followers in an interactive Q&A session on her Instagram Stories to share her weight loss experience with Ozempic. She honestly addressed the side effects she had while using the medication while sharing her personal experience. According to the People, she jokingly alluded to her "Ozempic face" in a selfie, implying that the medicine had changed her appearance.

Ozempic, an FDA-approved diabetes medication, is often provided to people with type 2 diabetes to assist them in controlling their blood sugar levels. However, it has grown in popularity for its off-label use as a weight loss aid. Despite the bad side effects, Oshry has found the medicine to be successful in her weight loss journey, calling it "liberating."

ALSO READ: Who is Lachlan Murdoch? Here's what we know so far about potential heir of Fox and Co. group

Balancing side effects and benefits

While Claudia Oshry's favorable attitude about her Ozempic use is obvious, it is critical to recognize the dual nature of any drug as per the People. While the medicine may help with weight loss, it is critical to discuss and analyze its adverse effects in the context of personal health.

Nausea, diarrhea, and, in some circumstances, abdominal discomfort are possible adverse effects of Ozempic. When the body is adjusting to the medicine, these symptoms are common. However, as with any drug, it is critical to contact a healthcare expert before commencing a treatment plan to weigh the risks and advantages.

According to the People, The potential of weight loss may have overshadowed the adverse effects for Oshry, who described the medicine as "liberating." It's crucial to remember that what works for one person may not work for another and that personal experiences might vary greatly.

ALSO READ: Is there an entrance fee for Oktoberfest 2023? Guide and tips for one of Germany's biggest festivals