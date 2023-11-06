What happened to David Hilditch? Reason behind death explored as former DUP assembly member passes away at 60

Trigger Warning: This article discusses the passing of David Hilditch, a veteran member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, and his battle with cancer.

The Northern Ireland Assembly and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) mourn the death of David Hilditch, a committed Assembly member who died at the age of 60. Mr. Hilditch's political career reflected his steadfast dedication to serving the people of Northern Ireland. He was elected to Stormont in 1998 and re-elected six times, making him one of the last serving MLAs elected after the Good Friday Agreement. His political career extended three decades, and he left an everlasting effect on the region as per BBC News.

A passion for people and service

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, expressed sincere condolences to David Hilditch, underlining his genuine commitment to the well-being of others. "David had a passion for people and believed in serving others," said Sir Jeffrey. Mr. Hilditch's legacy will be defined by his unwavering support for the individuals he served, especially in the face of health issues.

Mr. Hilditch recently battled cancer, and the toll it had on his body was enormous. His tenacity and dedication, however, remained unwavering. He continued to attend meetings and speak out for the people he represented until he retired from the Northern Ireland Assembly in September. His retirement marked the conclusion of a stellar 32-year public service career.

A local champion

According to BBC News, David Hilditch began his career in public service in 1991 when he was elected to Carrickfergus Borough Council. He was the borough's deputy mayor for two years and mayor for one year from 1997 to 1998. His commitment to his town and its people was unshakeable. His efforts went beyond politics; he and his son Stuart Hilditch were active members of Carrick Rangers, their hometown football club. The club conveyed its heartfelt condolences on Mr. Hilditch's death, underlining his critical role in laying the club's solid foundations off the field and watching its accomplishments on it.

Mr. Hilditch has a particular place in the hearts of the Carrickfergus people, and his dedication to both the club and the town was unequaled. He was not simply a club cornerstone, but also a guy profoundly ingrained in the fabric of Carrickfergus.

A legacy of dedication and trustworthiness

Lord Morrow, the chairman of the DUP, focused on Mr. Hilditch's tremendous legacy. He was regarded as dependable, trustworthy, and loyal—a man who will be deeply missed. Lord Morrow recalled Mr. Hilditch's election to Carrickfergus Council 32 years ago and his friendship with former DUP leader Rev Ian Paisley. Because of his strong ties to the area, Dr. Paisley referred to him as the mayor of Carrick.

A gentleman and community servant

Leaders from all political parties expressed their condolences to the guy who dedicated his life to helping his community. Mr. Hilditch was praised by Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie as a dedicated community servant. Claire Sugden, an independent MLA, recalled him as a gentleman. Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill offered her sympathies, noting Mr. Hilditch's family and party's deep loss.

MLA for the Alliance Party Stewart Dickson, who formerly worked on the council with Mr. Hilditch, expressed his regret at the news. The outpouring of sadness and warm recollections from political personalities across the spectrum demonstrates David Hilditch's tremendous esteem and adoration, as well as the profound influence he had on the lives of those he served.

